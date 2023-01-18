Nisswa Lions to collect diapers for area organizations

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club along with six other Lions clubs from Zone 1 will host the fourth annual Diaper Drive from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Pickle Factory in downtown Nisswa.

The event will feature beer and wine sampling from Spirits of Nisswa, as well as pizza from Rafferty’s.

The entry price is a bag or box of diapers. Cash donations at the door are also welcomed with a suggestion of $10 or more.

Cash donations will go toward the purchase of additional diapers.

Diapers will be collected for Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Services and Central Lakes College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who wish to contribute but who cannot make the event may drop off diapers at The Dock Panther, The Outreach Program, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce and the State Farm offices of Brett Laugen in Baxter.