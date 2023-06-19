Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa Lions one of only four clubs in the US to receive international award

There are 30 Kindness Matters award recipients across the globe

Lions 5M9 District Governor Scott Rolfe, left, presents a Kindness Matters award to Nisswa Lions President Joe Laudenbach and Nisswa Lions Past President Ted Schaefer, along with 5M9 Past District Governor Jamie Huttunen on May 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 8:57 AM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club received an award from Lions International: Kindness Matters, which is given annually to only a handful of Lions and Leos clubs from around the world.

The award recognizes an outstanding service project in one of the five global causes areas: hunger, diabetes, vision, environment and childhood cancer.

Out of 4,900 nominations throughout the world, only 30 were chosen to receive the award. Twenty-six were given to other countries and four were given in the United States, one of which is Nisswa.

Nominated at the club level, the Kindness Matters Service Award is a challenge for Lions and Leos to develop exceptionally innovative and creative service projects with the aim of leaving a positive impact in their communities.

The Nisswa Club received this award for their Tool and Purse Bingo event, supporting diabetes. This event is a community fundraiser to provide scholarships for diabetes youth camps and to provide diabetes education to the community.

On May 22, Lions District 5M9 Gov. Scott Rolfe and Past District 5M9 Gov. Jamie Huttunen presented the Nisswa Lions Club with an award. All members of the Nisswa Lions Club received a medal.

Lions International is the largest service club in the world, with over 1.4 million members and over 50,000 clubs serving over 200 countries.

