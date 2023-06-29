Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa Lions Club celebrates 50 years

Over 200 come to celebrate half a century

Nisswa lions.jpg
The Nisswa Lions Club celebrated 50 years on June 24, 2023 with 200 celebrants present.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:12 PM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, June 24.

Over 200 people came to enjoy the celebration with games for kids, a reading machine, food, fellowship and fun.

Lions.jpg
The Nisswa Lions Club celebrated two charter members, Tom Thurlow and Duane Blanck, during their 50-year anniversary event June 24, 2023. From left are Tom Thurlow, Sue Thurlow, Carolyn Blanck and Duane Blanck.
Contributed / Nisswa Lions Club

The Lions also honored charter members Tom Thurlow and Duane Blanck.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
