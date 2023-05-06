99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Nisswa Lions Club announces 2022-2023 scholarship winners

12 winners announced from Brainerd and Pequot Lakes high schools

Lions Club.png
Nisswa Lions Club is hosting its annual peach sale once peaches are delivered the last week in July, 2022.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club announces the following 12 recipients of $2,000 scholarships each for 2022-2023.

Pequot Lakes High School recipients: Brea Eckes, Matthew Foster, Abagail Martin, Alexis Triebach, Quinn Trottier and Ashley Wallin.

Brainerd High School recipients: Emma Balsley, Blake Collins, Hannah Drietz, Ellie Mills, Maggie Neptune and Malina Schiller.

