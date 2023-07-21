Nisswa Garden Club to take tour July 26

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public for a school bus tour of the Central Lakes College Living Legacy Gardens demonstration gardens in Staples on Wednesday, July 26.

Meet the bus at 8:50 a.m. on the CLC Brainerd Campus. Park across from the CLC greenhouse, off the west roundabout exit off of College Drive.

The first visit will be to the aquaponics/hydroponics lab housed there, then Barry’s Cherries, one of central Minnesota’s largest hydroponic growers. The next stop will be the Living Legacy Gardens with a boxed lunch picnic.

There will be a Dairy Queen and nursery visit on the way back to CLC in Brainerd.

Cost is $20 per person (includes boxed lunch and Dairy Queen). Boxed lunch choices are chicken salad on cranberry wild rice bread or turkey and Swiss on marbled rye.

The deadline for required reservations is noon Monday, June 24. Call Barb at 218-330-6661 or email TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com.