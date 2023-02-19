Nisswa Garden Club to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club will showcase the local, third generation Brakstad Natural Farm at their 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, meeting at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Robyn and Lance Bragstad own Brakstad Natural Farm near Pequot Lakes. Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club

Robyn and Lance Bragstad, owners, will present “Harvesting Hope,” a free program, in the church's chapel library.

Robyn Bragstad will share home gardening tips, the importance of healthy soil, and friendly, sustainable growing practices, as well as their involvement to fulfill the needs for local, fresh produce at area food pantries in Pine River and Pequot Lakes.

This presentation will be preceded by an optional noon luncheon that requires an advance reservation to allow at-the-door payment. Cost for lunch is $18.

Make lunch reservations by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, by emailing thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com or by calling Barb at 218-330-6661.

ADVERTISEMENT