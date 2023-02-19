99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nisswa Garden Club to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm

Event is Feb. 23

Brakstad Farm.JPG
Lance and Robyn Bragstad, owners of Brakstad Natural Farm near Pequot Lakes, are guest speakers for the Feb. 23, 2023, Nisswa Garden Club meeting.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club will showcase the local, third generation Brakstad Natural Farm at their 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, meeting at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Robyn and Lance Bragstad, owners of Brakstad Natural Farm near Pequot Lakes.JPG
Robyn and Lance Bragstad own Brakstad Natural Farm near Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club

Robyn and Lance Bragstad, owners, will present “Harvesting Hope,” a free program, in the church's chapel library.

Robyn Bragstad will share home gardening tips, the importance of healthy soil, and friendly, sustainable growing practices, as well as their involvement to fulfill the needs for local, fresh produce at area food pantries in Pine River and Pequot Lakes.

Read more local area news
Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
091022-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 18, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Jenkins City Council reviews events center permit
Mayor discusses whether the permit would unintentionally end after one year
February 18, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
snowmobile-crash-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Cass County Sheriff offers safety tips in wake of deadly snowmobile accidents
Cass County Minnesota has first snowmobile fatality since 2019
February 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Fundraiser breakfast set Feb. 19 at Hackensack American Legion
Proceeds go to support youth scholarships
February 17, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

This presentation will be preceded by an optional noon luncheon that requires an advance reservation to allow at-the-door payment. Cost for lunch is $18.

Make lunch reservations by 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, by emailing thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com or by calling Barb at 218-330-6661.

ADVERTISEMENT

lettuce.jpeg
The crops grown at Brakstad Natural Farm near Pequot Lakes will be among the topics discussed at the Feb. 23, 2023 meeting of Nisswa Garden Club.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to 2022 Saint Mary's University fall dean's list
February 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Roman Siltman appointed to Jenkins City Council
February 17, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Medals of honor, tree pruning and cake pops are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes
February 17, 2023 05:57 AM