Nisswa Garden Club to meet April 27 in Breezy Point
Inspired spring plant pots is topic of meeting
BREEZY POINT — The Nisswa Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club in Breezy Point for a program titled April Inspirations Bring May Creations.
The program will include a demonstration on creating an attractive pot for home or business.
Tracey Srock, Master Gardener and owner of Morning Glory Flowers in Deerwood, will present "Sensational Pots."
There will be a noon optional lunch, requiring reservations for $18. Reservations may be made at thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com or by calling Barb at 218-330-6661 before Monday, April 24.
