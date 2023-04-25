Nisswa Garden Club to meet April 27 in Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT — The Nisswa Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club in Breezy Point for a program titled April Inspirations Bring May Creations.

The program will include a demonstration on creating an attractive pot for home or business.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Tracey Srock, Master Gardener and owner of Morning Glory Flowers in Deerwood, will present "Sensational Pots."

There will be a noon optional lunch, requiring reservations for $18. Reservations may be made at thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com or by calling Barb at 218-330-6661 before Monday, April 24.