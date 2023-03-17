Nisswa Garden Club presentation set March 23

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public to attend a 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, presentation by Becky Swenson, of Swenson Peony Gardens in Howard Lake, in the chapel library at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Swenson's topic will cover the "Top Ten Questions on Peonies" whether a garden variety or one-of-a-kind hybrid. The Swenson family will share their expertise.

The program is free, and there is an optional $18 luncheon at noon. Reservation must be received by Monday, March 20, for the luncheon by emailing TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com or calling Barb at 218-330-6661.

For more more peony information, visit http://www.swensongardens.com .