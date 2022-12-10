Nisswa Garden Club offers membership gift certificates
NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club has membership gift certificates available for lakes area gardeners on your shopping list.
Household memberships are $20 and can be ordered at Nisswa Garden Club, P.O. Box 447, Nisswa, MN 56468.
For more information, email thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com .
Following are speakers and topics for 2023 meetings:
- Jan. 26: JoAnn Weaver, Breezy Point, Continuous Color in the Garden.
- Feb. 23: Robyn Brakstad, Pequot Lakes, Harvesting Hope.
- March 23: Becky Swenson, Howard Lake, Top 10 Peony Questions.
- April 27: Tracey Srock, Deerwood, Sensational Container Designs.
- May 25: Stephen Saupe, Collegeville, Spring Wildflowers.
- June 3: Nisswa Garden Club annual plant sale.
- June 22: Veronica Geisenhof, Brainerd, Cultivate the Life You Love.
- July 26: Nisswa Garden Club garden bus tour to Central Lakes College's Living Legacy Gardens in Staples.
- Aug. 24: Candice Zimmerman, Brainerd, What's New at the Arboretum.
- Sept. 28: Theri Wasniewski, Central Lakes College, House Plant Primer; and Gabby Ries, Copper Creek, How to Prune Woody Shrubs.
- Oct. 26: Rachel Ingberg, Pine River, Strictly Mushrooms.
- Dec. 6: Nisswa Garden Club's Holiday Festival of Tables.
- Jan. 24, 2024: Amy Swenson, Deerwood, 2024 Garden Color Trends.
