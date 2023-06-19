Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 19

Nisswa garden club hosts flower farm event

Event will tour Country Sunshine Flower Farm. Reservations are required by Monday, June 19th

flowers 2.jpg
Nisswa Garden Club will visit Country Sunshine Flower Farm during its meeting June 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Garden Club is kicking of Summer with flower picking and a picnic at Country Sunshine Flower Farm, June 22, at 2911 145 Ave SE in Brainerd. Please Note the schedule will be earlier with check-in after 10:30 am, 11 a.m. the club will cut flowers for a bud vase (provided). Flowers are $1/stem. At 11:30 a.m. the club will stroll the farm and green houses, and at noon a picnic will be catered by Valeri Ann’s, while Veronica Geisenhoff shares her story and a brief Nisswa Garden Club meeting to toast summer’s upcoming tours, and events.

flowers.jpg
Nisswa Garden Club will visit Country Sunshine Flower Farm during its meeting June 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club

For more information, contact Barb at 218-330-6661 or email your request & pay at the farm  TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
