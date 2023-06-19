Nisswa garden club hosts flower farm event

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Garden Club is kicking of Summer with flower picking and a picnic at Country Sunshine Flower Farm, June 22, at 2911 145 Ave SE in Brainerd. Please Note the schedule will be earlier with check-in after 10:30 am, 11 a.m. the club will cut flowers for a bud vase (provided). Flowers are $1/stem. At 11:30 a.m. the club will stroll the farm and green houses, and at noon a picnic will be catered by Valeri Ann’s, while Veronica Geisenhoff shares her story and a brief Nisswa Garden Club meeting to toast summer’s upcoming tours, and events.

Nisswa Garden Club will visit Country Sunshine Flower Farm during its meeting June 22, 2023. Contributed / Nisswa Garden Club

For more information, contact Barb at 218-330-6661 or email your request & pay at the farm TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com

