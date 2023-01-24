Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26
JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden
NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public to "Continuous Color in the Garden" by JoAnn Weaver on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.
The free program will begin at 1:30 p.m. with an optional luncheon at noon.
Advanced reservation is required for the luncheon. Those interested should email TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com by Saturday, Jan. 21, to pay at the door.
