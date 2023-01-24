STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa Garden Club event set Jan. 26

JoAnn Weaver's free program will be on color in the garden

JoAnn Weaver's home garden.jpg
JoAnn Weaver shares a photo of her garden at her home in Breezy Point.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 24, 2023 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public to "Continuous Color in the Garden" by JoAnn Weaver on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

Read more local area news
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River City Council prepares for new year with appointments
Barclay Township will pay more for contract for police services
January 24, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center
Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb 6
January 24, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Local
'And the class of '57 had its dreams ...'
The human fascination with history
January 23, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Karen Bye
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes
These Community Education classes have already begun
January 23, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The free program will begin at 1:30 p.m. with an optional luncheon at noon.

Advanced reservation is required for the luncheon. Those interested should email TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com by Saturday, Jan. 21, to pay at the door.

Related Topics: NISSWAGARDENINGEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes Chamber Excellence in Service 2023.jpeg
Local
Community celebrated at Pequot Lakes banquet
Chamber honors five Excellence in Service Award winners at inaugural event
January 23, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 22, 2022
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 22, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: How do we live more sustainable lives? Part II
More tips on sustainable living practices shared
January 22, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 13, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 Brainerd lakes area births
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
January 22, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal