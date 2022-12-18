Nisswa first graders enjoy Polar Express Day
They use candies and frosting to create their own trains
NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School first graders and staff dressed in pajamas and took a ride on the Polar Express during Polar Express Day on Friday, Dec. 9.
After entering with their golden ticket, they were treated to a matinee performance of "The Polar Express," then made and decorated their own trains using candies and frosting with help from parents, grandparents and friends.
