Nisswa firefighters spend day with Nisswa students

The Nisswa Fire Department played games and ate lunch with third- and fourth-grade students

Nisswa FD School 1-copy.jpg
Nisswa Elementary School student Hugo Sweet looks on with dread as a ball thrown by firefighter Richard Geike knocks his pin over Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the school gym.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 7:57 AM

NISSWA — Kids had the chance to interact with adults — and adults had the chance to act like kids — as members of the Nisswa Fire Department spent the day with third- and fourth-graders at Nisswa Elementary School on Thursday, March 9.

The firefighters in attendance began the day by playing Guard the Pin — a dodgeball-like game that sees participants eliminated if the bowling pin they are guarding is knocked over.

Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4971.JPG
Local
Nisswa third graders portray heroes and inspiring people
They stage a wax museum for classmates, parents, community
March 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Firefighters played in full firefighting gear at the start of the activity, but the game's intensity led to many of them shedding their helmets and coats during the competition.

After playing with the students, firefighters joined them for lunch in the school cafeteria. March 9 was specifically requested by the fire department as the school was serving turkey and mashed potatoes.

Nisswa FD School 3-copy.jpg
Nisswa firefighter Brad Burns is forced to play a little game of Chicken with a student while firefighters played Guard the Pin with Nisswa Elementary School third- and fourth-graders on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the school.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
