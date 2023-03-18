Nisswa firefighters spend day with Nisswa students
The Nisswa Fire Department played games and ate lunch with third- and fourth-grade students
NISSWA — Kids had the chance to interact with adults — and adults had the chance to act like kids — as members of the Nisswa Fire Department spent the day with third- and fourth-graders at Nisswa Elementary School on Thursday, March 9.
The firefighters in attendance began the day by playing Guard the Pin — a dodgeball-like game that sees participants eliminated if the bowling pin they are guarding is knocked over.
Firefighters played in full firefighting gear at the start of the activity, but the game's intensity led to many of them shedding their helmets and coats during the competition.
After playing with the students, firefighters joined them for lunch in the school cafeteria. March 9 was specifically requested by the fire department as the school was serving turkey and mashed potatoes.
