Nisswa firefighters recognized for years of service

NISSWA — Firefighters and first responders filled the Nisswa City Council chambers Tuesday, May 16, and each was recognized for their years of service whether that was one year or 36 years.

Mayor John Ryan gave firefighters pins as each name was read. Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, with 31 years of service, noted the department is young.

Nisswa Mayor John Ryan, left, shakes hands with firefighter Ed Carlson in recognition of Carlson's 36 years of service at the May 16, 2023, city council meeting. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Nisswa Mayor John Ryan gives firefighter Rich Geike a pin for his 36 years of service at the May 16, 2023, city council meeting. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Ed Carlson and Richard Geike are the longest serving firefighters, both with 36 years of service.

Later in the regular city council meeting, the council approved a request to increase fire personnel pay from $20 to $25 per call. A memo cited rising fuel costs and said there has been no wage increase for the past 15 years.

Bailey presented the fire department’s annual report as well. Firefighters saw a 20% increase in calls from 2021 at 469 calls for service in 2022.

In April, firefighters had 27 calls, including 21 emergency medical services calls, two fire alarms, two car crashes and one each carbon monoxide call and mutual aid to Brainerd.

Police in April had 166 calls for service, issued 86 warnings and 10 traffic citations, made 14 arrests and had 15 agency assists and 12 EMS calls.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.