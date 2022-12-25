Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Nisswa Fire Department gets $19,700 from Pickle Factory fundraiser

The fundraiser raised the most money out of more than 200 municipal liquor stores in the state

The Nisswa Fire Department received $19,700 from an annual fundraising event Ye Old Pickle Factory and Dahlheimer Beverage hosts every fall for the fire department. The fundraiser raised the most money out of more than 200 municipal liquor stores in the state.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 25, 2022 01:01 PM
NISSWA — The Nisswa Fire Department received $19,700 from an annual fundraising event Ye Old Pickle Factory and Dahlheimer Beverage host every fall for the fire department.

The fundraiser raised the most money out of more than 200 municipal liquor stores in the state.

