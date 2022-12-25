Nisswa Fire Department gets $19,700 from Pickle Factory fundraiser
NISSWA — The Nisswa Fire Department received $19,700 from an annual fundraising event Ye Old Pickle Factory and Dahlheimer Beverage host every fall for the fire department.
The fundraiser raised the most money out of more than 200 municipal liquor stores in the state.
