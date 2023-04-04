Nisswa Fire Department budget, area fire contracts approved

NISSWA — The Nisswa City Council approved the 2023 fire department budget and fire contracts for Lake Shore, Lake Edward Township, Pelican Township and a small part of Pequot Lakes.

The $265,650 budget is 5% ($12,650) higher than last year’s budget.

Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said in his written report that February was busy with an average of two calls per day.

The department had 57 calls in February, including 46 emergency medical service calls, four car crashes, three snowmobile crashes, two house fires, one gas leak call and a mutual aid call to Pequot Lakes.

Nisswa Police Department activity in February included 179 calls for service, 18 agency assists, 79 traffic warnings, 13 traffic citations, nine arrests, 22 EMS calls and one criminal citation.

Council member Joe Hall attended the regular meeting Tuesday, March 21, online via Zoom from Marco Island, Florida.

In other business, the council:

Heard from Jean Kraft, Lakes Area Food Shelf board member, who shared information about the food shelf’s increasing numbers and its goals toward a strategic plan, an expansion and as a community resource hub.

She thanked the council for its $25,000 donation last year and shared ways the food shelf used the money. She asked the council to consider contributing to the food shelf in 2024 or individually.



Heard an update from Tyler Glynn, executive director of the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp., who shared what BLAEDC is working on, including housing and child care shortages.

Accepted a $300 parks donation from Minnesota Municipal Beverage.

Learned a mailer was sent to residents and businesses regarding the Gull Lake Trail and County State Aid Highway 77-Nokomis Avenue roundabout projects, directing people to websites for each project.

Information will include the project timeline, detour information, etc. Trees were to start coming down for both projects.



Approved three direct property purchases for easements for the Gull Lake Trail: $8,370 to Scott and Roberta Blake, $25,000 to Keith W. Diederichs and $6,000 to Lisa K. Johnson and Russell J. Yonkee, all on Lower Roy Lake Road.

Approved shoreland ordinance revisions subject to Department of Natural Resources conditions.

Supported a request for $900,000 in an Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund grant toward the last half mile of Gull Lake Trail construction on County State Aid Highway 77.

That it the last part of the trail needed to connect Nisswa and Lake Shore.



Continued a closed session from March 13 to consider an offer for property purchase.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on

the city's YouTube channel.

