Nisswa Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa

NISSWA — Following are Nisswa Elementary School second graders' letters they wrote to Santa, published in the Dec. 21 Echo Journal's Holiday Greetings special section. The letters are written as the students wrote them.

Kelly Gubrud’s class

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas! I am going to put some cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I want a snowbord and a llama stufe for Christmas!

Love: Cora Parks

Dear Santa

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Julia. I am in 2nd grade and I and I am 8 yeas old and I love dogs and cookies.

How is Mrs Claus? I bet she is makeing cookie and how are the elves doing.

I would really like a new bike.

Love,

Julia

Dear Santa, My name is Jackson.

I am 8 years old and I love dogs and cats. How is the North pole? Are the elfs exsitid for Christmas? I would like a new lego set for Christmas.

Love, Jackson

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi santa.

My name is Alexander. H. I am 8 years old. My bithday is on november 3. Santa is it 0 dergerees in the north pole? I want a electric toothbrush. Can you give me a beard?

From, Alexander. H

Dear Santa,

My Name is Jocelyn I am 8 years old. I like to Play out side and I like dogs and My Mom. How is Mrs. claus Doing? I bet she is besy cooking. I want a hoverboard.

Love,

Jocelyn

Hi santa,

ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Braden.

My faverite food is bananas. I am 8 years old. What is your faverite cookies? I hope Rudolph is helthey. Are the elves doing good? I want some books because I love reading. I want a play car please.

love Braden.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emery. My elf Frisbee is not being naughty this year. How are you an Mrs. Claus doing and your reindeer? I love Christmas. I want a basket ball and a water bottle. I want a water bottle because my other water bottles are old. thank you Santa.

love

Emery,

Hi Santa,

My name is Claire. I am 8 yers old. I am in 2nd grade. I go to Nisswa School. I hope Rudolph is happy in the North pole Whith you. For Christmas Could you get me a Simpal Dimpal for Christmas.

Love Claire!

Dear Santa

My name is Weston. I am 8 years old. I love playing video games and playing with my famley.

How is the reindeer doing? and mrs Claus doing?

What I want for Christmas is a gameing PC and a gaming monuder.

love Weston.

Dear Santa,

My name is Elly. I am 7. I am in 2nd grade. How is my elf? How are the reindeer and how are you? Can I plessy have my famly not get sick? Can I have these presents for Chritmas; pop the pig some squisheys, LOL and a water Barbey’s

Love,

Elly.

Dear Santa,

My name is Landyn. I am 8 Years old. I like to Play video games. How are the elves and reindeer? I’m not going to write what I’d like because I have two lists.

Love,

Landyn

To Santa,

My name is Lucas I am 8 years old I’m in 2nd grade. How is Mrs. Claus? She’s been bisee? I would like a rumotcantroal jet. The resen I what it is to fiye. I what 30 pokemone.

Bye

Love Lucas. T.

Dear Santa,

My name is Elionna. I am in 2nd grade.

How is Mrs. Claus doing there? I am allmost 8. My B,day is on April 1!

How is Rudolph?

Can I plese have a stuffy?

Love,

Elionna!

Dear Santa,

My name is Carson. IM in 2nd grade. Are the elvs wrking hard on the presints? I hope so. What I rilee want for Chrismas is a fort with hamoks. and pilosse with it. Thanks

Love Carson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxson Shaw I’m 8 years old. I go Nisswa Elomentery.

How are the reindeer doing? Is Rudolph doing good? What I want for Christmas is to meet You but that probley won’t hapen. But I also want a RC car.

to Santa

ho ho ho

love, Jax

Dear: Santa

Hi Santa I’m Emi. I’ve not been veary nice this year but I chose hope, fathe, and love. If you give me presents can I have them be a mystry presents pleses.

How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you’r excited to eat cookies. can I have one present that I want pleses. I want a graet Christmas and an elf on the shelf? because I’ve never had a elf on the shelf.

Love

Emilyn

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is will. I Am 8 years old. Is Mrs. Claus making cookies for you? All I really want for Christmas is a electric guitar, iphone 14 pro, pokemon cards and an X box.

Merry Christmas!

Ho Ho Ho!

Love,

Will

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are Okay. I have been good this year. I want a phone and a LoL dolls.

Happy Cismis.

Love, Alexus

Dear Santa,

I wan’t a football holder

I wan’t a La rams Jersey.

I wan’t a Bengals Jersey.

from, Gunner

Dear Santa Clus,

I’m a good gril. I will tell you what I want for Christmas.

goda go flamingo shos for my barbies close for my barbies pop the pig one Hockey pay set Five pars of Jen/skrts one black swetshrt one pink lanp one graf/dead shirt

From

Madelyn,

Dear Santa,

I am so exited that it is Christmas. Are you? I hope you have a great Christmas. I would like a Music box. I love Music. Just so you know. I’m sick right now so. I’m at home It’s thursday. And I have strep throte. I have a runy Nose. I don’t like it at all. I lost julie. I’m very very sad julie is my doy. It’s hard. I cry every night. you know it’s rilly hard if you loos someone dut I got over it and I’m fighn. I am still wundering what do you look like. I hope you have a great Chrsstimas.

And I’m Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

from: Natalie

Sue Headlee’s class

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? I like your reindeer!

I want

Dragon orange kitten gigahotogauros kitten toys stuff that kitten’s can climb and scratch litterbox cat food

Love,

Landyn Walton

Dear Santa,

My name is Maeve. I live on church Street.

May I please have a phone?

May I please have balloons?

May I please have baby alive set?

May I please have art kit?

May I please have barbi aibre?

May I pleas have a puppy?

May I please have whit board stuff.

May I please have makeup

May I please have a cunputr

May I please have Juny B. Jon’s Books

Love,

Maeve Ranweiler

Dear Santa,

IS Mrs.Claus cookies still good? Is March 15th yeur real birthday? I can’t believe that you make that many toys! Can I please have bendy and the ink machine, minecraft lego sets and Hello neighbor.

Love Maverick robertson.

Dear Santa

Hi Santa how is Mrs. Claus?Can I have a new suitcase please and a robokitty that can do every thing that a cat can do Thank you!

Love

Astrid Stumvoll.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Please. It would be Nise if I could have a Nintendo. How is Mrs Claus doing today? I would like a fone for Christmas.

Love,

Liam Pierce

Dear. Santa claus,

I will leave a present for you. How are the Elves doing? I no I was not prfict. Can I please have a x-box and Nintendo Loecons and sonic stuf Please?

Luve

Issac Canna

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph doing? I’ll leave cookis and carretts. Can I please have a Appel phone?

Love,

Hayden Letourneau

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I am exited for Chritmas. Does Mrs. Claus Still make the good cookies? Can I have a Ipad please and a dog man series please and Thank you!

Love,

River Kosloski

Dear Santa

Hi Santa, how are the dogs doing? I’ve been trying to be good this year. I admit I haveint been perfect this year. But I’m good over all. Could I please have a nintendo switch with mryo cart and a non vilint vershin of minecraft? Could I have some og doll close pleas?

Thank you.

Love,

Marlee Peters

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I hope you enjoy the cokkies I will put out for you! All I want for Chrismas is a elf on the shelf and a stuffed animal puppy. I have been very nice this year.

Love,

Bernita Morsch

Dear Santa

How is the reindeer? I hope you like the cookies and the carrots I left for you and the reindeer! Can I please have a 3d pen and a Nintendo Switch? Merry Christmas.

Love

Norah Waletzko

Dear Santa,

How are the riandeer doing? Can I please Have a O.M.G Doll set please squish mellos case (larg please) Thank you! Oh can I please have a Polarod camra for kids Please. PS: is mrs. Clauses cookies good? How are you doing?

Love,

Ingrid Moberg

Dear Santa,

Hows Rudolph doing? Can I please have sports equipmint and legos and a water bottle, that is a navy. I beleivin you Santa.

love

Henrik Moberg

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing at the North pole?

I hope to get a iphone 14 Please. I hope to get a apple ipad Please. I hope to get a apple phone Please. I hope to get apple trackers please.

Love,

Axyl Dombovy.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. How are you doing Santa? For christmas I want a Nintendo Switch game. How are the Elves doing too?

Love,

Mary Gayle Lamusga

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you doing? I have been trying to be good this year. Is Mrs. Claus still making those good cookies? Could I have legos and more books to read? Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Lexi Obeidzinski

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? Is Mrs. Claus baking? Is Rudolph redy for Chrismas day? Santa do you prefer choclet chip cokies or norml cokies? I do not want eny thing.

Love

Connor Foy

Dear Santa,

How was Rudolph doing? I made some cookies for you. I have been a very good boy this year. Could I have a lego set like Moarvl? Can I get some hightops please? Thank you!

PS: and Champiun Swet pants?

Love,

Tucker Laugen

Dear Santa

How are your Elves doing. Good I Will Leve cookeys for you. I Will Leve carrols for the reindeer. Can I have a pair of skates? and hoverboard? I hope Miss Claus is doing good.

Love,

Brielle Athnos

Dear Santa,

How are you today? Can you please make my sister nice. Can I have a note book and the Harry potter books 6, 7, 8, both of the 8 books and a OMG doll. I have been good.

Love,

Raelynn Isle

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is Oliver. Can I have 13,00000 v-dax Please if you cant get me it I would stil be hapy with an android.

Love,

Oliver Kinkeade

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? Could I please have an iphone 11 and v-dux and some squish mallos?

Love,

Jayce Osborn.

Dear Santa,

How is mrs Claus doing? And how are you doing today? How are The reindeer doing taday? Can I Please get some Squhmallws? Can I Please get some Squisheis?

Love,

Taylor Johnston