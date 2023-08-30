6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa Elementary School open house is Aug. 30

Students will find a zipline and Ninja playground course

NisswaSchoolEntrance2.Sept2020.JPG
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School students will celebrate a new school year at an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“Our amazing PTO will be providing a meal,” Nisswa Principal Molly Raske said in an email.

Our new little kindergarten warriors had Kindercamp (last) week, which we are so excited for them to join our crew.
Molly Raske

Students, whose first day is Tuesday, Sept. 5, will find a new zipline and Ninja playground course at the school. The Ninja playground course was installed last spring.



“Our new little kindergarten warriors had Kindercamp (last) week, which we are so excited for them to join our crew,” Raske said.

The school welcomes two new staffers: Autumn Thull, early childhood teacher for 3 year olds; and Brenna Bair, collaborative worker.

Regarding staff changes, Andrea Parrington, former third grade teacher, moved to teaching fourth grade. Anna Carbajal moved from teaching kindergarten to first grade.

“Enrollment is a bit up, with an influx in different grades, which is the reason for the shifting of staff to other grade levels,” Raske said.

Staff is back in school this week for inservice days.

“Nisswa Elementary staff, families and students could not be more excited to get this year started!” Raske said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

