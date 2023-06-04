99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa Elementary School kindergartners graduate

Ceremony is held May 22, 2023

Nisswa kindergarten graduation6 May 2023.jpg
Nisswa Elementary School kindergartners sing "A Million Dreams" at their graduation ceremony Monday, May 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

NISSWA — Graduation isn't just for high school seniors completing their education or for fourth graders leaving elementary school for middle school.

Nisswa kindergarten graduation3 May 2023.jpg
Jaxon Dragovich receives his diploma from Principal Molly Raske at a kindergarten graduation ceremony Monday, May 22, 2023, at Nisswa Elementary School.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School
Read more local area news

Nisswa Elementary School kindergartners participated in a graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22, at the school, complete with mortarboards, diplomas and songs.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Nisswa kindergarten graduation4 May 2023.jpg
Hudson Lingenfelter, a Nisswa Elementary School kindergartner, sits after receiving his diploma Monday, May 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School
Nisswa kindergarten graduation1 May 2023.jpg
Juliette Klabo enters the kindergarten graduation ceremony to "Pomp and Circumstance" on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Nisswa Elementary School.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School
Nisswa kindergarten graduation5 May 2023.jpg
Nisswa Elementary School student Oliver Anderson receives his kindergarten diploma from his teacher, Miss Peterson, right, and Principal Molly Raske on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School
Nisswa kindergarten graduation2 May 2023.jpg
Nisswa Elementary School graduating kindergartners sing "A Million Dreams" at their graduation ceremony Monday, May 22, 2023.
Contributed / Nisswa Elementary School

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
