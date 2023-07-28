Nisswa City Council to seek grant to help complete trail

NISSWA — As work continues on Nisswa’s portion of the Gull Lake Trail , the city council approved a Greater Minnesota Legacy Grant application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to complete the trail .

Estimated cost for the city’s final segment is $758,000.

Nisswa, Lake Shore and Fairview Township are working together for each entity to complete their remaining segments of the trail.

Also during its regular meeting Tuesday, July 18, the council supported an application to the League of Minnesota Cities Grant Navigator program for $5,000 for the GMRPTC application costs for the Gull Lake Trail.

Lake Shore applied for and received this funding.

The program helps offset the cost of consultant work cities incur to apply for grant funding.

The council also heard about areas of the Gull Lake Trail project that need review and adjustment after heavy rain events caused drainage and runoff issues.

Public safety

In June, firefighters had 60 calls, including 43 emergency medical services calls, three grass fires, five car crashes and one each house fire and car fire call.

Police reported the following in July: 31 agency assists, 14 traffic citations, 14 traffic warnings, 13 arrests, 12 EMS calls and nine alarms for a total of 285 calls for service.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Most arrests were for DWIs.

In other business July 18, the council:

Learned The Pickle Factory set a new record high for a single day of sales July 3, which was Nisswa Freedom Days with a parade, live music, fireworks and more.

set a new record high for a single day of sales July 3, which was Nisswa Freedom Days with a parade, live music, fireworks and more. Accepted donations of $340 from Northern Gifts & Sweets for the police department and $6,700 from the Nisswa Lions Club for community center improvements.

The following donations are for the fire department: $$1,000 from Stearns County for airways, $200 from Robert Davis, $14,000 from the Nisswa Lions Club for a Lucas chest compression machine, $42,952 from Community Giving to buy and outfit the new command vehicle (Ram truck) and $600 from the Nisswa Lions Club for EPI pens.

Learned Finance Specialist Maggi Wentler earned her Minnesota Master Municipal Clerk designation through the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association. She has been with the city for 10 years.

earned her Minnesota Master Municipal Clerk designation through the Minnesota Clerks and Finance Officers Association. She has been with the city for 10 years. Extended a moratorium on THC products in the city after holding a public hearing where no one spoke. The moratorium gives staff time to research any issues related to cannabis licensing after the state Legislature approved legislation for adult-use cannabis.

The council first passed an interim moratorium in August 2022.

The moratorium will remain until 120 days after the completion of any other process required by state statute. This will allow the Office of Cannabis Management to become operational and for the cannabis licensing program to be implemented by the state before the city needs to take action.

The council adjourned to a closed session to consider an offer for property purchase and for union negotiations.

The council held another budget workshop before the regular meeting to talk about the 2024 budget and preliminary levy.

Council members indicated they’d be satisfied with around a 9% tax levy increase in 2024. City Administrator Jenny Max asked if staff could work with a possible 10% increase.

Some council members indicated they would approve a higher levy if it was necessary.

Council member Joe Hall participated in the meeting remotely via Zoom.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com .