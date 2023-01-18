Nisswa City Council to meet Jan. 30 to set 2023 priorities

NISSWA — The Nisswa City Council will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at city hall to discuss 2023 priorities.

The council had its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, when it welcomed new member Joe Hall, who was elected in November, as were council members Mark Froehle and Jesse Zahn.

All three were sworn in Jan. 3.

The council made annual city and council liaison appointments, as well as committee assignments, and set the commission/committee meeting schedule.

Zahn is acting mayor in case of Mayor John Ryan’s absence.

Routine appointments include Gammello-Pearson, city attorney; Kennedy & Graven, labor attorney; Widseth, city engineer; city of Brainerd, prosecutor; Pineandlakes Echo Journal (primary) and Brainerd Dispatch (backup), official newspaper; First Western Bank, Frandsen Bank, American National Bank and 4M Fund, official depositories; Schlenner Wenner & Co., auditor; and PFM Financial Advisors LLC, financial manager.

The council meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

