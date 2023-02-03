99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa City Council talks about building a new Pickle Factory, other facility improvements

Talks include building a city government center and emergency services center, and a city sales tax

Nisswa City Council wokshop to discuss future projects Jan. 30, 2023.jpg
Nisswa City Administrator Jenny Max leads the council in a workshop to discuss future projects Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at city hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
February 03, 2023 07:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — An outdated city building and others that need renovation and other work led to talk about a newly constructed Pickle Factory and a new government center and public safety center for Nisswa.

Reviewing past city projects and looking ahead to 2023 and beyond projects, the Nisswa City Council tackled ideas during a two-hour workshop Monday, Jan. 30, at city hall.

Read more Nisswa City Council news
3903683+1228_Nisswa-sign-close-up.jpg
Local
Nisswa City Council agrees to close a public water access during fishing extravaganza
The reason is to help manage the number of vehicles on the Hole-in-the-Day Bay ice during the Jan. 28 event
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Hall November 2022
Local
Nisswa City Council to meet Jan. 30 to set 2023 priorities
Council holds annual reorganizational meeting
January 18, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaPopulationWinter.JPG
Local
Nisswa City Council approves 12% general revenue tax levy hike for $3,120,320
Final levy and budget numbers are lower than what was approved in September and what is on proposed property tax statements
December 30, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Council mayor presenting Don Jacobson.jpg
Local
Nisswa to seek bids for roundabout and Gull Lake Trail projects
Council member attends final meeting after not seeking reelection
December 29, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Hall November 2022
Local
Quarterly sewer rates to rise 5% in Nisswa in 2023
City council canvasses election results
November 28, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaSign2.Nov2022.JPG
Local
Nisswa taxpayers likely to see 12% hike in city taxes
Council members don't like it, but can't reach lower number
November 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa Voting.JPG
Local
Current council members Zahn, Froehle win election to Nisswa City Council
Froehle garners 18 more votes than third candidate Cameron Dorion
November 08, 2022 11:05 PM
Nisswa population sign.JPG
Local
Work continues in Nisswa to lower the 2023 general revenue tax levy
After an October budget workshop, the consensus is to take requests for two employees out, lowering the proposed tax levy from a 19.11% increase to a 13.48% hike
November 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

City Administrator Jenny Max gave an overview on the city’s strategic plan process implemented the past two years, 2022 projects and possible 2023-24 projects.

The city does have $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to spend.

Council members took turns highlighting their thoughts and how to identify projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion included a detailed 10-year building matrix, with the Pickle Factory, city hall and fire hall identified as being most in need of improvements or even new construction.

The Pickle Factory, built in 1971, is in the worst condition and rebuilding is a recommended option. Council consensus was that the Pickle, a municipal bar, remains important to the city’s downtown.

Other recommendations included building a city government center near the Highway 371/County State Aid Highway 77 intersection, and building an emergency services building there or elsewhere and repurposing the existing fire hall for a public works facility.

The council must decide how to tackle any facility improvements, whether it be all at once or parts at a time, as well as how to pay for them.

Without land we can’t do anything else other than what we have right now. So I’d like to know what the options are.
Mark Utzinger

Even if these projects are years down the road, research and planning must start now.

And some repairs are needed regardless, including fixing the fire hall roof and city hall issues, the council seemed to agree.

Regarding parks, the council debated the need for a $4 million hockey arena.

Also mentioned were the needs for a city water system and workforce housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

To move forward, the city needs to look at property, said council member Mark Utzinger.

He recommended staff research what land is available and at what cost. The longer the city waits, the more it will cost, he said.

“Without land we can’t do anything else other than what we have right now. So I’d like to know what the options are,” Utzinger said.

The council indicated interest in pursuing a city sales tax to help pay for projects. Max explained the city must first receive legislative approval, and then voter approval. A local option sales tax would have to follow criteria regarding what the funds could be used for.

“I just think we’re missing out on a revenue fund,” council member Mark Froehle said, noting he was open for more dialogue.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: NISSWANISSWA CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
TDS offers various scholarships
Scholarships are available to TDS customers only
February 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Soupfest.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway's column called Byway Bylines is back
Find out more about Paul and Babe's stompin' grounds in the northern Brainerd lakes area
February 02, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: UMD announces dean’s list for fall semester 2022
Students recognized for achievements
February 02, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Pine Trees under snow
Local
Most trees likely to recover from winter snow load
Property owners may help straighten out young trees that remain bent
February 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler