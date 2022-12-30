99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa City Council approves 12% general revenue tax levy hike for $3,120,320

Final levy and budget numbers are lower than what was approved in September and what is on proposed property tax statements

NisswaPopulationWinter.JPG
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
December 30, 2022 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — Nisswa property owners will see a 12% hike in the city portion of their general revenue property tax levy after the Nisswa City Council approved the 2023 budget and levy.

The council on Tuesday, Dec. 20, approved a total general revenue tax levy of $3,120,320, or 12% higher ($334,320) than this year’s levy of $2,786,000.

The final number is lower than the preliminary levy set in September, which was 19.11% above the 2022 levy. That number is what’s reflected on proposed property tax statements Crow Wing County mailed in November.

Read more Nisswa City Council news
Nisswa City Council mayor presenting Don Jacobson.jpg
Local
Nisswa to seek bids for roundabout and Gull Lake Trail projects
Council member attends final meeting after not seeking reelection
December 29, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Hall November 2022
Local
Quarterly sewer rates to rise 5% in Nisswa in 2023
City council canvasses election results
November 28, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaSign2.Nov2022.JPG
Local
Nisswa taxpayers likely to see 12% hike in city taxes
Council members don't like it, but can't reach lower number
November 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa Voting.JPG
Local
Current council members Zahn, Froehle win election to Nisswa City Council
Froehle garners 18 more votes than third candidate Cameron Dorion
November 08, 2022 11:05 PM
Nisswa population sign.JPG
Local
Work continues in Nisswa to lower the 2023 general revenue tax levy
After an October budget workshop, the consensus is to take requests for two employees out, lowering the proposed tax levy from a 19.11% increase to a 13.48% hike
November 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa population sign.JPG
Local
Preliminary tax levy up 19.11% in Nisswa; council hopes to whittle that down
Mayor said he realizes people are feeling the pain of high prices, yet the city needs to operate and provide what residents want.
October 07, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaCityHallSummer.JPG
Local
Second request to raise Nisswa firefighter retirement relief benefit to $5,700 wins approval
Nisswa City Council also adopts preliminary general revenue tax levy that shows 19.11% increase
October 03, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Council candidate forum Sept. 15 .jpg
Local
Nisswa City Council candidates talk about how to handle growth
Three candidates are vying for two council seats in November
September 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

After budget workshops, the council whittled the levy number to a third lower, or $198,085 less.

So city portion of taxes will be about a third lower than what is shown on property tax statements received in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city’s 2023 tax rate is estimated at 25.584%, compared to the 2022 rate of 31.020%.

Nisswa continues to have the fifth lowest tax rate for 2023 in Crow Wing County, and the second lowest when comparing Nisswa to similar cities.

The city will see a 35.8% increase in net tax capacity (which City Administrator Jenny Max called significant) to $12,196,233, which reflects how much property value the city has and means the tax impact will be spread over more city properties.

The 2022 net tax capacity was $8,981,282.

The 2023 total levy includes:

  • General property tax levy: $2,570,510.
  • General obligation street reconstruction bond 2012 for the County Road 18/Highway 371 realignment project: $90,500.
  • General obligation capital improvement plan bond 2013A for the city hall building: $185,522.
  • General obligation street reconstruction bond 2018 for various road improvements: $273,788.
  • Total levy: $3,120,320.

A half dozen residents asked questions about the proposed final budget and tax levy, a few saying they are on fixed incomes and are being hit hard by property valuation and tax increases. The 2023 general fund budget totals $3,685,523, or 8.46% higher than in 2022 ($3,398,057).
City budgets are divided into the following funds:

  • Governmental Funds: General Fund and Debt Service Funds.
  • Proprietary Funds: Liquor Fund (Spirits of Nisswa and the Pickle Factory municipal liquor operations) and Sewer Fund.
  • Nonmajor Funds: Parks and recreation, Community center, Capital Project Funds and Special Revenue Fund.

City revenues include General Fund revenue, General Fund levy and transfers from the Liquor Fund ($40,000 from the Pickle Factory and $225,000 from Spirits of Nisswa).
Documents, including the 2023 budget summary and tax impact model, are on the city’s website at www.cityofnisswa.com .

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: NISSWA CITY COUNCILNISSWAGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTAXES
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What to read next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
55-plus driver discount classes offered in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Nisswa
These four-hour courses are refreshers to maintain the insurance discount earned through participation in an eight-hour course
December 29, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Childcare center family
Local
Pine River has new child care facility for ages 6 months to 12 years
Pine River-Backus High School graduate refused to give up on dream to open a child care center
December 29, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Community blood drive set to help avoid winter blood shortages
Donation opportunity offered Jan. 4 in Hackensack
December 28, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Archeological search
Exclusive
Local
Cass County awarded $42,400 grant for logging camp archeology
Logging history that eluded researchers for decades finally getting attention.
December 28, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler