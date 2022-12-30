Nisswa City Council approves 12% general revenue tax levy hike for $3,120,320

NISSWA — Nisswa property owners will see a 12% hike in the city portion of their general revenue property tax levy after the Nisswa City Council approved the 2023 budget and levy.

The council on Tuesday, Dec. 20, approved a total general revenue tax levy of $3,120,320, or 12% higher ($334,320) than this year’s levy of $2,786,000.

The final number is lower than the preliminary levy set in September, which was 19.11% above the 2022 levy. That number is what’s reflected on proposed property tax statements Crow Wing County mailed in November.

After budget workshops, the council whittled the levy number to a third lower, or $198,085 less.

So city portion of taxes will be about a third lower than what is shown on property tax statements received in November.

The city’s 2023 tax rate is estimated at 25.584%, compared to the 2022 rate of 31.020%.

Nisswa continues to have the fifth lowest tax rate for 2023 in Crow Wing County, and the second lowest when comparing Nisswa to similar cities.

The city will see a 35.8% increase in net tax capacity (which City Administrator Jenny Max called significant) to $12,196,233, which reflects how much property value the city has and means the tax impact will be spread over more city properties.

The 2022 net tax capacity was $8,981,282.

The 2023 total levy includes:

General property tax levy: $2,570,510.

General obligation street reconstruction bond 2012 for the County Road 18/Highway 371 realignment project: $90,500.

General obligation capital improvement plan bond 2013A for the city hall building: $185,522.

General obligation street reconstruction bond 2018 for various road improvements: $273,788.

Total levy: $3,120,320.

A half dozen residents asked questions about the proposed final budget and tax levy, a few saying they are on fixed incomes and are being hit hard by property valuation and tax increases. The 2023 general fund budget totals $3,685,523, or 8.46% higher than in 2022 ($3,398,057).

City budgets are divided into the following funds:

Governmental Funds: General Fund and Debt Service Funds.

Proprietary Funds: Liquor Fund (Spirits of Nisswa and the Pickle Factory municipal liquor operations) and Sewer Fund.

Nonmajor Funds: Parks and recreation, Community center, Capital Project Funds and Special Revenue Fund.

City revenues include General Fund revenue, General Fund levy and transfers from the Liquor Fund ($40,000 from the Pickle Factory and $225,000 from Spirits of Nisswa).

Documents, including the 2023 budget summary and tax impact model, are on the city’s website at www.cityofnisswa.com .

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

