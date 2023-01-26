STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa City Council agrees to close a public water access during fishing extravaganza

The reason is to help manage the number of vehicles on the Hole-in-the-Day Bay ice during the Jan. 28 event

3903683+1228_Nisswa-sign-close-up.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal File Photo
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — The Woodward Avenue public water access to Gull Lake at Grand View Lodge will be closed to the public Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Ice Fishing Extravaganza 15 inches.JPG
Local
15 inches of ice means Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza 2023 is officially a go Jan. 28
33rd annual contest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay
January 21, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

The Nisswa City Council approved this request from the Brainerd Jaycees at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The reason is to help manage the number of vehicles on the Hole-in-the-Day Bay ice during the event.

Read more Nisswa City Council news
Nisswa City Hall November 2022
Local
Nisswa City Council to meet Jan. 30 to set 2023 priorities
Council holds annual reorganizational meeting
January 18, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaPopulationWinter.JPG
Local
Nisswa City Council approves 12% general revenue tax levy hike for $3,120,320
Final levy and budget numbers are lower than what was approved in September and what is on proposed property tax statements
December 30, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Council mayor presenting Don Jacobson.jpg
Local
Nisswa to seek bids for roundabout and Gull Lake Trail projects
Council member attends final meeting after not seeking reelection
December 29, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa City Hall November 2022
Local
Quarterly sewer rates to rise 5% in Nisswa in 2023
City council canvasses election results
November 28, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
NisswaSign2.Nov2022.JPG
Local
Nisswa taxpayers likely to see 12% hike in city taxes
Council members don't like it, but can't reach lower number
November 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa Voting.JPG
Local
Current council members Zahn, Froehle win election to Nisswa City Council
Froehle garners 18 more votes than third candidate Cameron Dorion
November 08, 2022 11:05 PM
Nisswa population sign.JPG
Local
Work continues in Nisswa to lower the 2023 general revenue tax levy
After an October budget workshop, the consensus is to take requests for two employees out, lowering the proposed tax levy from a 19.11% increase to a 13.48% hike
November 04, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa population sign.JPG
Local
Preliminary tax levy up 19.11% in Nisswa; council hopes to whittle that down
Mayor said he realizes people are feeling the pain of high prices, yet the city needs to operate and provide what residents want.
October 07, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

The Jaycees and Grand View Lodge will coordinate necessary barricades and/or staff needed to close the access and will monitor the area.

Council member Joe Hall said the access can’t be totally closed because it’s where emergency vehicles would go onto the lake if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short-term rentals

Nisswa likely will continue to have Crow Wing County regulate short-term home rentals in the city.

The council learned a public hearing for an ordinance amendment will be scheduled, and a draft contract with the county will likely be presented for approval in February.

The Crow Wing County Board recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance, removing it from their public health authority and moving it under their land use regulation authority.

That means area cities are no longer covered under this authority and must either enact a new ordinance to establish licensing procedures to regulate short-term rentals, or enact a new ordinance and contract with the county to allow the county to continue to regulate such rentals on a city’s behalf.

Public safety

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said in his written report: “December came in like a lion and left that way. This month was one of the busiest months.”

The department helped with Taste of the Holidays at Schaefer’s Foods and wrapped gifts for Christmas for Kids, as well as had various trainings.

Matt Hall met the one-year probation and is now a firefighter.

Firefighters had 50 calls in December, including 32 emergency medical service calls, one ice rescue call, five tree on powerline reports, four car crashes and four carbon monoxide calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business Jan. 17, the council:

  • Learned the Parks Commission has one vacant seat. Anyone interested in applying to sit on the commission should contact city hall.
  • Learned a draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan will be available online for community review. The Parks Commission reviewed the plan and hopes to have all revisions complete and ready for council review in February.

The Parks Commission also began discussing grants and fundraising opportunities and consideration for an inclusive playground.

  • Approved a Crow Wing County project within municipal corporate limits. County State Aid Highway 29 will be resurfaced from the west county line to Highway 371.
  • Approved a construction cost share and maintenance agreement with Crow Wing County for the CSAH 77/Gull Lake Trail.
  • Approved a construction cost share and maintenance agreement with Crow Wing County for intersection improvements at CSAH 77 and Nokomis Avenue, which will include construction of a roundabout at the Grand View Lodge entrance.
  • Granted approval for the Public Works Department to buy a Bobcat compact wheel loader for $55,192.
  • Accepted a $200 donation to the police department from Faith Harms.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.
Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: NISSWA CITY COUNCILNISSWAGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
PL one-act play group2023.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes students to compete in one-act play contest Jan. 28
Veteran actor, technician share reasons for their love of theater
January 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students from area named to University of Jamestown dean's list
Students receive recognition
January 25, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Seed Library photo Jan 2023.JPG
Local
Pine River Seed Library preparing for spring
Meeting scheduled Jan. 26
January 25, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
january-2023-shutterstock-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2023
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
January 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal