Nisswa City Council agrees to close a public water access during fishing extravaganza

NISSWA — The Woodward Avenue public water access to Gull Lake at Grand View Lodge will be closed to the public Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

The Nisswa City Council approved this request from the Brainerd Jaycees at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The reason is to help manage the number of vehicles on the Hole-in-the-Day Bay ice during the event.

The Jaycees and Grand View Lodge will coordinate necessary barricades and/or staff needed to close the access and will monitor the area.

Council member Joe Hall said the access can’t be totally closed because it’s where emergency vehicles would go onto the lake if necessary.

Short-term rentals

Nisswa likely will continue to have Crow Wing County regulate short-term home rentals in the city.

The council learned a public hearing for an ordinance amendment will be scheduled, and a draft contract with the county will likely be presented for approval in February.

The Crow Wing County Board recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance, removing it from their public health authority and moving it under their land use regulation authority.

That means area cities are no longer covered under this authority and must either enact a new ordinance to establish licensing procedures to regulate short-term rentals, or enact a new ordinance and contract with the county to allow the county to continue to regulate such rentals on a city’s behalf.

Public safety

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said in his written report: “December came in like a lion and left that way. This month was one of the busiest months.”

The department helped with Taste of the Holidays at Schaefer’s Foods and wrapped gifts for Christmas for Kids, as well as had various trainings.

Matt Hall met the one-year probation and is now a firefighter.

Firefighters had 50 calls in December, including 32 emergency medical service calls, one ice rescue call, five tree on powerline reports, four car crashes and four carbon monoxide calls.

In other business Jan. 17, the council:

Learned the Parks Commission has one vacant seat. Anyone interested in applying to sit on the commission should contact city hall.

Learned a draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan will be available online for community review. The Parks Commission reviewed the plan and hopes to have all revisions complete and ready for council review in February.

The Parks Commission also began discussing grants and fundraising opportunities and consideration for an inclusive playground.

Approved a Crow Wing County project within municipal corporate limits. County State Aid Highway 29 will be resurfaced from the west county line to Highway 371.

Approved a construction cost share and maintenance agreement with Crow Wing County for the CSAH 77/Gull Lake Trail.

Approved a construction cost share and maintenance agreement with Crow Wing County for intersection improvements at CSAH 77 and Nokomis Avenue, which will include construction of a roundabout at the Grand View Lodge entrance.

Granted approval for the Public Works Department to buy a Bobcat compact wheel loader for $55,192.

Accepted a $200 donation to the police department from Faith Harms.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

