Nisswa church to host rummage sale April 27-29

Lutheran Church of the Cross

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

NISSWA — The annual Lutheran Church of the Cross Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 27-28, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Nisswa church.

The church is on County Road 13 off Highway 371, just past Schaefer's Foods.

Read more local area news

Saturday is half-price day.

The sale will include furniture, clothing, coats, shoes, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, housewares, electronics, toys, books, linens, blankets, crafts, pictures, tools, sporting goods, lawn and garden and more.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Proceeds benefit charitable organizations.

For more information, call 218-537-0522 or 612-849-1500.

