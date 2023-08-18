Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 18

News Local

Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer

Bring a chair or blanket to the 9 a.m. Aug. 20 service in the Memorial Garden

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

NISSWA — The last outdoor worship of the summer at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Memorial Garden.

Bring a chair or a blanket.

If inclement weather, the service will be held in the Sanctuary.

The 8 a.m. Sunday service will be held in the Sanctuary and is available online.

There will be only one service Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 10, the church will hold services at 9 a.m. (this service will be streamed online) and 10:30 a.m.

Visit www.lccnisswa.org and the church's Facebook page for updates.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
