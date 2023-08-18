Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer

NISSWA — The last outdoor worship of the summer at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Memorial Garden.

Bring a chair or a blanket.

If inclement weather, the service will be held in the Sanctuary.

The 8 a.m. Sunday service will be held in the Sanctuary and is available online.

There will be only one service Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 10, the church will hold services at 9 a.m. (this service will be streamed online) and 10:30 a.m.

Visit www.lccnisswa.org and the church's Facebook page for updates.