Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer
NISSWA — The last outdoor worship of the summer at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Memorial Garden.
Bring a chair or a blanket.
If inclement weather, the service will be held in the Sanctuary.
The 8 a.m. Sunday service will be held in the Sanctuary and is available online.
There will be only one service Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.
Beginning Sept. 10, the church will hold services at 9 a.m. (this service will be streamed online) and 10:30 a.m.
Visit www.lccnisswa.org and the church's Facebook page for updates.
