Nisswa church lists summer schedule
Lutheran Church of the Cross offers sunrise and regular services Sundays
NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa announces its summer schedule effective June 4 to Aug. 27.
The 8 a.m. Sunday Sunrise Service is 30 minutes with no communion.
The 9 a.m. Sunday regular worship offers communion, Cross Kids and staffed nursery. This service will be livestreamed at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and on Facebook Live at "Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa."
Bulletins may be downloaded from the website.
There is no Wednesday evening worship or programming during the summer months. Check the church's website and Facebook page for updates.
