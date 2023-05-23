99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nisswa church lists summer schedule

Lutheran Church of the Cross offers sunrise and regular services Sundays

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa announces its summer schedule effective June 4 to Aug. 27.

The 8 a.m. Sunday Sunrise Service is 30 minutes with no communion.

Read more local area news

The 9 a.m. Sunday regular worship offers communion, Cross Kids and staffed nursery. This service will be livestreamed at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and on Facebook Live at "Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa."

Bulletins may be downloaded from the website.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

There is no Wednesday evening worship or programming during the summer months. Check the church's website and Facebook page for updates.

