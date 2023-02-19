99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nisswa church lists Ash Wednesday and Lenten services

Lutheran Church of the Cross will offer potato bake bar Feb. 22 before Ash Wednesday service

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 19, 2023 02:57 PM

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Sanctuary.

A baked potato bar will be served before the service at 5:15 p.m. in the Celebration Center.

Read more local area news
1024happy-dancing-turtle.jpg
Local
Pine River discussion group to continue focus on soil health
Local idea exchange group will meet Feb. 21
February 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Forecast snow amounts Feb. 20, 2023.png
Local
More snow! Big midweek storm forecast, including for Cass and Crow Wing counties
Accumulating snow expected Monday ahead of the bigger winter storm
February 19, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Brakstad Farm.JPG
Local
Nisswa Garden Club to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm
Event is Feb. 23
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
091022-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 18, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Freewill donations will go to the LCC Youth Group.

Drive-thru imposition of ashes and Communion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in the front parking lot.

“That You May Have Life” and “Fifth Gospel” Lenten services will be held at 6:20 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Soup and sandwich suppers will be served beforehand at 5:30 p.m. in the Celebration Center.

Ash Wednesday, Lent and 9 a.m. Sunday services are also available via streaming video on the church's website at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and on Facebook Live at Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa.

Bulletins may be downloaded from the website. Check the website and Facebook page for any updates.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
