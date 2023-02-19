Nisswa church lists Ash Wednesday and Lenten services

NISSWA — Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host an Ash Wednesday worship service at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Sanctuary.

A baked potato bar will be served before the service at 5:15 p.m. in the Celebration Center.

Freewill donations will go to the LCC Youth Group.

Drive-thru imposition of ashes and Communion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in the front parking lot.

“That You May Have Life” and “Fifth Gospel” Lenten services will be held at 6:20 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Soup and sandwich suppers will be served beforehand at 5:30 p.m. in the Celebration Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ash Wednesday, Lent and 9 a.m. Sunday services are also available via streaming video on the church's website at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and on Facebook Live at Lutheran Church of the Cross-Nisswa.

Bulletins may be downloaded from the website. Check the website and Facebook page for any updates.