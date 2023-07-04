Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Nisswa celebrates freedom with Freedom Days

July 3 filled with fun from turtle races to a parade to fireworks and more

IMG_6847.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

NISSWA — The annual Freedom Days Parade and fireworks capped a day of festivities Monday, July 3, in Nisswa.

IMG_6259.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Freedom Days Parade 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
July 04, 2023 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

Downtown was packed with people, especially at parade time when parking spots were at a premium. The sun was shining as parade floats made their way down Main Street in front of spectators clad in red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Many were out of candy by the end of the parade route at Triangle gas station as spectators along the street were several rows deep.

IMG_6309.JPG

Live music at the Pickle Factory drew a crowd before and after fireworks erupted across the sky. This was the second year the Nisswa Chamber offered fireworks July 3.

Other highlights included turtle races, Water Wars and food vendors.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Crosslake Area Library book sale is back in July
July 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Lions District 5M9 offers $12K in Youth Outreach scholarships
July 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake police image.jpg
Local
Suspect arrested for July 3 stabbing in Crosslake
July 03, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
gcola-logo-white-blue.jpg
Local
Gull Chain of Lakes to host Nisswa Gala on Aug. 6
July 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
063023-Chefs-Hat-caprese-salad.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Add a summer twist to a basic caprese salad
July 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal