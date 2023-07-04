Nisswa celebrates freedom with Freedom Days

NISSWA — The annual Freedom Days Parade and fireworks capped a day of festivities Monday, July 3, in Nisswa.

Downtown was packed with people, especially at parade time when parking spots were at a premium. The sun was shining as parade floats made their way down Main Street in front of spectators clad in red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.

Many were out of candy by the end of the parade route at Triangle gas station as spectators along the street were several rows deep.

Live music at the Pickle Factory drew a crowd before and after fireworks erupted across the sky. This was the second year the Nisswa Chamber offered fireworks July 3.

Other highlights included turtle races, Water Wars and food vendors.