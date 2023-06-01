Nisswa American Legion honors the fallen

NISSWA — Many had the day off on Monday, May 29, but some took time to honor the true meaning of the holiday during Memorial Day services throughout area communities, including Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Crosslake and Backus.

In Nisswa, the warm, sunny weather allowed the Nisswa American Legion's ceremony to take place outdoors at the monument behind the Legion.

The event included an invocation and benediction from Jen Matthees — pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes — and keynote address from Capt. William Hermanson of the Minnesota Army National Guard, who resides in Lake Shore.

Nisswa Elementary School student Lilly Lee won a school contest to provide an essay on the importance of Memorial Day, and read that essay aloud to the crowd. Emerson Miller finished second in the contest and Landen Luedtke was third.

All stood at attention as the Nisswa American Legion Color Guard brought forth the flag to begin the Legion's Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Nisswa Elementary School student Lilly Lee reads her essay on what Memorial Day means to her and her family at the American Legion's ceremony on Monday, May 29, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Other services May 29 were at Pequot Lakes High School, Pequot Lakes Cemetery and Sibley Lake; Pine River's Norway Brook dam, Pine Ridge Cemetery and Swanburg Cemetery; Backus Evergreen Cemetery and Ponto Lake Cemetery; and Crosslake's Pinewood Cemetery.

Crosslake Lutheran Church hosted its annual outdoor Memorial Day service Sunday, May 28, for the public.

Crosslake Lutheran Church hosted its annual community observance of Memorial Day on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at their outdoor site across from the Crosslake Community Center. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch