Nisswa administrator named League of Minnesota Cities president

NISSWA — Jenny Max, city administrator in Nisswa, was elected president of the League of Minnesota Cities for 2023-24.

Voting was held among league members at the organization’s annual conference in Duluth.

A native of Sacramento, Max has been employed as the Nisswa administrator for nearly six years. She has also served in local government positions in California, and worked as the clerk/treasurer for the city of Crosslake.

Upon graduation from Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California, Max began her professional career as an accountant for a private firm.

“Jenny Max brings a fresh and enthusiastic perspective to her new role,” League Executive Director Luke Fischer said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to a great year under her leadership.”

Max has served on the league’s board of directors since 2020. She was elected as a second-vice president in 2021 and first-vice president in 2022.

She lives in Crosslake with her husband and two children.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance and collective action. The league serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management and other services.

For more information, visit lmc.org .