News Local

Nisswa 4-Hers pick over 60 pounds of blueberries for food shelf

Donation is part of pilot Farms to Food Shelf program

Black Bear 4-H.jpg
From left are 4-Her Caleb Vrey; Tracy Linbo, of Double T Acres in Lake Shore; Tim Moore, of the Lakes Area Food Shelf; 4-Hers Ava Capelle, Luci Viehauser and Maddie Seekins; Black Bear 4-H Club leader Cindy Terwilliger; and 4-Her Kayla Vrey shown Aug. 7, 2023, at the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes with a donation of blueberries.
Contributed / Black Bear 4-H Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

LAKE SHORE — The Black Bear 4-H Club of Nisswa began a new service learning project this summer.

The thing that meant the most to me about this project was knowing that my work was helping people get fresh produce.
Ava Capelle

Working with Double T Acres in Lake Shore, owned by Todd and Tracy Linbo, they picked and donated 66 pounds of blueberries and 8 pounds of cherries to the food shelf.

A grant from Sourcewell helps buy fresh foods from local farmers for area food shelf clients. Double T Acres is one of 10 farms taking part in the program.

It takes many hands to pick berries, so the 4-H club was asked to be part of this Farms to Food Shelf program. Members met three times to pick berries and on Aug. 7 delivered fresh picked blueberries to the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes, where they were given a tour and told how a food shelf works by Tim Moore, food shelf volunteer.

I also learned that the food shelf will take the blueberries we picked and sort them into family sized bags to give to families over the next week.
Luci Viehauser

Moore stressed the importance of having fresh produce available at the food shelf as the number of people depending on help from the food shelf has increased almost 50% in the last year.

“The thing that meant the most to me about our fruit-picking project was helping others by making a donation to the food shelf. I also learned that there is a variety of blueberries and that I actually like them,” Kayla Vrey, Black Bear 4-H Club Cloverbud member, said in a news release.

Luci Viehauser, a fifth grader in the club, said: “I liked that by helping hand pick blueberries at Double T Acres I was able to help the Farms to Food Shelf program. I also learned that the food shelf will take the blueberries we picked and sort them into family sized bags to give to families over the next week.”

“The thing that meant the most to me about this project was knowing that my work was helping people get fresh produce. I love fruit and I couldn't imagine not being able to have it," said Ava Capelle, Black Bear 4-H Club Youth Leader.

"By helping with this project I learned that the food shelf doesn't just provide people with food, but also things like clothes, books and toys, to name a few," she said. "It was nice to know our community is helping to support them by giving donations and their time volunteering."

I also learned that there is a variety of blueberries and that I actually like them.
Kayla Vrey

The club also makes yearly monetary donations to the Lakes Area Food Shelf.

