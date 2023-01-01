Nisswa 4-H club delivers stockings filled with gifts

James Grabanski and Luci Viehauser, Black Bear 4-H Club members, deliver filled stockings to the Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd. Contributed

Dana Hammer and Tori Dullum, Black Bear 4-H Club members, shop for gifts in December 2022. Club members split into groups to shop at Dollar Tree for gifts to fill each stocking with five gifts. Contributed

NISSWA — The Black Bear 4-H Club in Nisswa continued one of its Christmas traditions last week when they delivered handmade Christmas stockings to area organizations.

Club members delivered stockings to the Relationship Safety Alliance, Port Group Homes and Santa for Seniors.

A total of 60 filled Christmas stockings were delivered to these appreciative groups.

Each year club members are asked what community service projects they’d like to do, and this is always one of their favorites. They know with this project they are helping make Christmas a little better for those who might be going through a rough time.

The club’s Cloverbud members (grades K-2) created cards that were added to stockings going to seniors. Parents assisted by helping the young people sew stockings at home and while shopping for gifts to fill the stockings.