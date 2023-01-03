Nisswa 100 returns Jan. 14-15

NISSWA — After a successful inaugural race last February, the Nisswa 100 cross country snowmobile race is set to make its return Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

“We probably are going to be the first release of this season due to all the other places being lake races, and the lakes are not set up,” Nisswa Chamber President Pam Dorion said. “That might be good for us.”

Dorion said that, barring another damaging winter storm, trails are all set for the event.

“We had Honer Excavating step up and just go out and clean up all the trails for the race,” Dorion said. “That was kind of like a nice little surprise. We're ready, as long as the trees stay up.”

The 30-mile race, which is part of the Cor PowerSports national cross country snowmobile race circuit, begins and ends near Hunts Point on County Road 29, and is expected to feature roughly 120 racers.

Additionally, an estimated 1,000 spectators attended the 2022 event, and officials hope for more at the 2023 race. That said, they hope for additional sponsorships as well.

“We could use more sponsors,” Dorion said. “We're a little behind, because of all the rising costs this year. We are kind of on the line whether or not we'll continue (for 2024 and beyond) if sponsorships aren't there, but we're looking for a fun day — a nice route and a bigger event than last year.”

The race is a special one, because it is not just for the professional sledders.

“Locals can race in this event too, even though it is a circuit,” Dorian said. They are more than welcome to come and race if they want to be a part of it.”

More information on the Nisswa 100 — including registering to race — can be found at corpowersports.com.

