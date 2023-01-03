99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nisswa 100 returns Jan. 14-15

Officials expect roughly 120 racers; more sponsorships are needed

Nisswa 100 1 Man riding Snowmobile
Zach Herfindahl competed in the Pro Factory division of the inaugural Nisswa 100 snowmobile race in February 2022.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch File Photo
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 03, 2023 07:01 AM
NISSWA — After a successful inaugural race last February, the Nisswa 100 cross country snowmobile race is set to make its return Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15.

“We probably are going to be the first release of this season due to all the other places being lake races, and the lakes are not set up,” Nisswa Chamber President Pam Dorion said. “That might be good for us.”

Dorion said that, barring another damaging winter storm, trails are all set for the event.

“We had Honer Excavating step up and just go out and clean up all the trails for the race,” Dorion said. “That was kind of like a nice little surprise. We're ready, as long as the trees stay up.”

The 30-mile race, which is part of the Cor PowerSports national cross country snowmobile race circuit, begins and ends near Hunts Point on County Road 29, and is expected to feature roughly 120 racers.

We could use more sponsors. We're a little behind, because of all the rising costs this year.
Pam Dorion

Additionally, an estimated 1,000 spectators attended the 2022 event, and officials hope for more at the 2023 race. That said, they hope for additional sponsorships as well.

“We could use more sponsors,” Dorion said. “We're a little behind, because of all the rising costs this year. We are kind of on the line whether or not we'll continue (for 2024 and beyond) if sponsorships aren't there, but we're looking for a fun day — a nice route and a bigger event than last year.”

The race is a special one, because it is not just for the professional sledders.

“Locals can race in this event too, even though it is a circuit,” Dorian said. They are more than welcome to come and race if they want to be a part of it.”

More information on the Nisswa 100 — including registering to race — can be found at corpowersports.com.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
