News with Brews n’ Brats event will lay out lakes area news

BRAINERD – The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) is co-sponsoring the News with Brews n’ Brats event, formerly known as the State of The Lakes Area, from 3-5:30 p.m. June 2, at the Gull Lake Sailing School (GLSS).

Seasonal, as well as year-round residents are invited to attend and hear first-hand about what’s happening in the Brainerd Lakes Area from local community projects to lake health, healthcare and summer activities. Attendees will have an opportunity to sample local Roundhouse brews, enjoy brats and visit with other community members at a beautiful setting on Gull Lake. Other sponsors include the Gull Lake Sailing School, Brainerd Family YMCA, and Roundhouse Brewery.

Local leaders from key organizations presenting on topics affecting local quality of life will include: the National Loon Center on building progress; Crow Wing County Update; GCOLA on the health of area lakes and waterways; Lakes Area Chamber updates and summer activity schedules; Essentia Health System and CRMC on local healthcare services; Lakes Area Music Festival (LAMF) provide details about the upcoming summer concert series; Gull Lake Trail updates; WonderTrek Children’s Museum; the Brainerd Family YMCA and Mount Ski Gull’s summer activities; and Terri Foster from BLACF will share information on charitable giving opportunities and nonprofit community projects positively impacting our communities. In addition, these organizations and others may have an exhibit table and attendees can find out additional activities and request further information.

Registration may be made at www.communitygiving.org/events under the heading for this event. The event will be free for attendees, but advance registration is requested. Questions may be directed to 218-824-5633 or blacf@communitygiving.org.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Brainerd area. Since 1998, BLACF has grown to over $18 million in assets and awarded over $8.5 million in grants to nonprofits. The BLACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a collaborative of community foundations creating efficiencies that maximize donor impact. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds, totaling nearly $195 million. More information is available at CommunityGiving.org/Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more local area news



