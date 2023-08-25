New instructors and facility double Pequot Lakes swim instruction capacity

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education's swimming classes have proven incredibly popular in the past, always filling up almost immediately.

The extent of that popularity became particularly apparent when Pequot Lakes Community Education set up online registration.

Living in this area, I think swimming lessons are some of the most important things that kids can do. Maxwell Krueger

"Within four minutes the private lessons were full," said Joell Tvedt, community education director. "Then the group lessons probably within the week were full."

Before the online registration, Tvedt and office staff with the community education program were tasked with taking registrations by phone. They usually had a wait list for callers who got in immediately after the classes filled; however, they had to turn away many more.

"Probably at least half of the people that we get in, if not the same amount of people that we're supplying lessons for, were probably being turned away," Tvedt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within four minutes the private lessons were full. Then the group lessons probably within the week were full. Joell Tvedt

Those who didn't get in a class were forced to find private instructors, or classes in Brainerd or Staples. That prompted Tvedt to find a way to expand the program, but they needed both a facility with a pool and at least one more instructor.

Tvedt found out about Wilderness Point Resort when the Pequot Lakes Chamber office did a spotlight video on the business, showing the pool. She connected with the resort at a garage sale held at the school.

Missy Best, operations manager Wilderness Point Resort, said they have a pool with a capacity for 53 swimmers (though classes will be much smaller).

"We're very excited to partner with Community Ed on this," Best said. "I think the more children that learn to swim, the better. We live in the land of 10,000 lakes, so everywhere you go there's water. I think it's a great thing to be able to offer more kids the chance to learn to swim."

Best has also discussed the possibility of offering water aerobics with Tvedt.

As for instructors, Tvedt first learned that the instructor who taught her son had moved into the area.

"Joell and her family used to live in Mora," said swimming instructor Maxwell Krueger. "So when I was teaching there, and they lived there, I taught her oldest son. Supposedly I was his favorite teacher. So they moved up here, and then I ended up moving up here to get a teaching job. This summer she reached out to me and said that my boss at the pool back home had said that I was living up here. Since I was her son's favorite teacher, she asked if I'd be willing to help out."

Krueger has been teaching swimming lessons since he was 14, when he got certified at a pool where he worked in Mora. Krueger said he is particularly good at connecting with his students so they can fully grasp his lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just love to make that connection and maybe show a kid that it's not so scary to put your face into the water or float on their back and be fine," Krueger said. "You know, all those things that are important for them to be able to do. I'm able to bond with them and be goofy and silly, I can get them to laugh and play a bunch of games to help them get more comfortable."

A comment on the Pequot Lakes Community Education Facebook page led Tvedt to the district's new private instructor, Kim Norman.

"I started when I was 16," Norman said. "I became a lifeguard, certified through the Red Cross, and worked at our high school swimming pool and then our community swimming pool during the summer."

Norman also became certified through the Red Cross as a water safety instructor and taught lessons throughout her high school and college years. She has continued to provide private instructions since moving to Pine River in 2007.

When she taught lessons in school, they were often lessons on techniques that could be used in competitive swimming. Now, she has shifted for more utilitarian lessons.

"It's shifted more towards swimming for endurance and swimming for survival," Norman said. "Just being able to play around in the water and jump in without totally losing control. Getting kids to feel comfortable in the water but also teaching them how to be safe."

The program is split into small group lessons for those who fit into a certain skill level, or private lessons for those who may have certain skills, but need improvement in very specific areas.

We will be more than doubling what we had, which still may not be enough, but it's a start. Joell Tvedt

"The lessons range from everything from parent-child all the way through treading water, swimming so many lengths, water safety and even doing some basic rescue," Tvedt said. "(Private classes) just look at what your skills are and then they just continue to expand on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've had kids in private lessons over the years, and it's really great. Maybe your kid knows how to do the crawl, but they they're not going anywhere," she said. "It's like they're staying in the same place. Private lessons really allow for the instructor to just take a good look at where the kid is, and just work on their skill set."

For nearly 20 years this program has benefited from the quality facilities at the AmericInn in Jenkins and the valuable instruction from Vickey Leonard.

Community Education will continue to have classes in the AmericInn pool with Leonard. The program has not moved, and Leonard will continue to offer her popular classes.

The program has simply grown to need another pool and more instructors.

Through several different classes and some private sessions all through community education, Leonard during a season taught roughly 100 students.

"We will be more than doubling what we had, which still may not be enough. But it's a start," Tvedt said.

Tvedt is open to adding more pools and instructors if classes continue to fill up.

"If there's need, we figured out a way to do it," she said. "We'll just continue to look at what the needs are and and go from there. If anybody wants to call us and say, 'Hey, I teach swimming lessons,' they can give us a call."

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructors don't necessarily need certification, but they need experience to show their abilities.

The same goes for facilities, though Tvedt said in the past it has been difficult to find facilities with the necessary flexibility, since pools often have to be closed from use by renters or residents during their lessons.

However, facilities where pools go unused during the off season can make some extra money by renting to the school during those times. At the AmericInn, guests seem to actually appreciate the classes.

"It's worked out with our guests," said Rebecca Mesenbrink, AmericInn general manager. "Most guests are very understanding because they don't have kids with them and they can still sit in the hot tub if they wanted to. A lot of guests think it's a nice little thing for the community for kids to come in and be able to learn."

Tvedt and those involved consider swimming to be a necessary skill in the lakes area.

We're very excited to partner with Community Ed on this. I think it the more children that learned to swim, the better. I mean, we live in the land of 10,000 lakes, so everywhere you go there's there's water. I think it's a great thing to be able to offer more kids the chance to learn to swim. Missy Best

"We live in the middle of lakes," Tvedt said. "Yes, we need to know how to swim just for safety, or if you're on a boat, and you fall off. And you know, swimming lessons aren't just for kids. Swimming lessons can be for adults, too."

"Living in this area, I think swimming lessons are some of the most important things that kids can do," Krueger said.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.