New epilepsy community support group forms in Brainerd lakes area

CROSBY — A new epilepsy and seizure disorder community support group has begun in the Brainerd lakes area and its founders hope it is a place for people to share their experiences, offer encouragement and gain awareness for oneself or friend and family members effected by epilepsy and seizure disorders.

The group is working closely with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

Local author Barbara J. Mack and local business owner Jenifer Williams, the group's founders, will host their first meeting from 10:15-11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

The group will continue to meet on the third Thursday of each month at the same time and location. They hope to start additional groups in Brainerd and Aitkin.

The group started a public Facebook group, “Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders; Awareness, Networking, and Mentoring in BLA”

“We really want to build this group as we know there are many people who are in need of support dealing with epilepsy and seizures, which is often not talked about, overlooked and misunderstood. By gathering within the Brainerd lakes area, we hope to grow together in our community, offering education, resources and connections," Williams said in a news release.

Mack’s recently published book, “The Hand I’ve Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy,” shares her whimsical stories of family life and heartbreaking years worth of medical challenges while educating and inspiring others to better cope with their own challenges.

Her book is available locally at the Jacques Art Center in Aitkin, The Crossing Arts Alliance and CatTale’s Books and Gifts in Brainerd, or at the meetings.

For more information, email bmackbook@gmail.com .

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota has offered services for people with epilepsy and seizures across Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Their programs educate, connect and empower individuals and families throughout their epilepsy journey.

Additionally, one-to-one support is available through their information services program for all seizure and epilepsy-related questions.