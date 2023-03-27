99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
New Crosslake park caters to kayaks, canoes, tubes

Pine River Overlook Park is easy to find and right on the Pine River in Crosslake

Pine River Overlook Park March 2023 map.png
Crosslake's new park - Pine River Overlook Park - is just off Riverwood Lane as shown in March 2023.
Continued / Crosslake Parks and Library Foundation
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake is accepting donations for a new park that caters to kayakers, canoers and tubers.

Pine River Overlook Park is not in Pine River — rather, it is on the Pine River in Crosslake.

It’s really convenient to get to.
Alden Hardwick, Crosslake PAL Foundation

The park is behind the Crosslake Public Works facility, just north of the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion. From County State Aid Highway 66, take Riverwood Lane to Riverwood Trail to get there.

“It’s really convenient to get to,” Alden Hardwick, with the Parks and Library Foundation, told the city council at its regular meeting March 13.

It’ll just be a nice place to relax.
Linda Pfaff, Crosslake PAL Foundation

The park sits on city land and tax forfeited land the city bought for $25,000.

“It’ll just be a nice place to relax,” said Linda Pfaff, also with the PAL Foundation.

Read more Crosslake City Council news

The park features green space, picnic tables and a place to launch kayaks, canoes and inner tubes on the Pine River.

The dock will have a feature to help people safely launch canoes and kayaks. The feature, in just 2-3 feet of water, holds the kayak or canoe steady and then releases it after the person gets in or out.

Pine River Overlook Park March 2023 kayak launch.png
A kayak launch like this, shown in March 2023, will be part of the dock at Pine River Overlook Park in Crosslake for those journeying on the Pine River.
Contributed / Crosslake Parks and Library Foundation

“For many of us, especially some of us who are elder, getting into a kayak is never easy, and maybe the hardest part of the trip,” Hardwick said. “This holds the kayak steady.”

The PAL Foundation is accepting donations for the park and currently has $5,500. Donors who contribute $500 or more will get their names on a plaque at the park.

Make donations payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to or drop them off at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake, MN 56442.

The foundation also plans to host a fundraising dinner.

TJ Graumann, Crosslake director of parks, recreation and library, said he will work with Crow Wing County for signs directing people to the park. There will also be signs at the dock telling people where they can go on the river once launched

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com .

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
