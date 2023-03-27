New Crosslake park caters to kayaks, canoes, tubes

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake is accepting donations for a new park that caters to kayakers, canoers and tubers.

Pine River Overlook Park is not in Pine River — rather, it is on the Pine River in Crosslake.

The park is behind the Crosslake Public Works facility, just north of the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion. From County State Aid Highway 66, take Riverwood Lane to Riverwood Trail to get there.

“It’s really convenient to get to,” Alden Hardwick, with the Parks and Library Foundation, told the city council at its regular meeting March 13.

The park sits on city land and tax forfeited land the city bought for $25,000.

“It’ll just be a nice place to relax,” said Linda Pfaff, also with the PAL Foundation.

The park features green space, picnic tables and a place to launch kayaks, canoes and inner tubes on the Pine River.

The dock will have a feature to help people safely launch canoes and kayaks. The feature, in just 2-3 feet of water, holds the kayak or canoe steady and then releases it after the person gets in or out.

A kayak launch like this, shown in March 2023, will be part of the dock at Pine River Overlook Park in Crosslake for those journeying on the Pine River. Contributed / Crosslake Parks and Library Foundation

“For many of us, especially some of us who are elder, getting into a kayak is never easy, and maybe the hardest part of the trip,” Hardwick said. “This holds the kayak steady.”

The PAL Foundation is accepting donations for the park and currently has $5,500. Donors who contribute $500 or more will get their names on a plaque at the park.

Make donations payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to or drop them off at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake, MN 56442.

The foundation also plans to host a fundraising dinner.

TJ Graumann, Crosslake director of parks, recreation and library, said he will work with Crow Wing County for signs directing people to the park. There will also be signs at the dock telling people where they can go on the river once launched

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.