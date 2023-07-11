Nature camp, pet sitting classes offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Nature Camp for grades 1-4 (2023-2024 school year): 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays July 12, 19 and 26, in Room 154 at Eagle View Elementary School. Cost: $40.

Learn all about nature with a different theme each week: birds, pollinators/gardens and trees. Students will go outside, using the nature center at Eagle View Elementary School and surrounding grounds to search for birds, bugs, trees and plants.

Melissa Kjonaas is the instructor.

How to Make Extra Cash Pet Sitting Online: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 14, online. Cost: $39.

Learn how to make extra money after school or work by watching dogs or other pets in the pet’s home.

Learn about feeding, watering and exercising pets, how to make a good impression, as well as what questions to ask when interviewing for a pet sitting job and what to do when a dog has behavioral issues.

Discover other services you can offer to make more money, such as dog walking, grooming, puppy training, etc.

Informative handouts for future use are included.

LeeAnn Krusemark, a seasoned professional pet sitter and a longtime entrepreneur, is the instructor.