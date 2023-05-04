Natural gardening classes to be held in Hackensack

HACKENSACK — Earth is Our Home Environmental Solutions is offering natural gardening/growing classes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Hackensack HUB Community Center.

Topics covered will include no-till, no chemical philosophy, mulching, broad fork applications, using the first succession plants (diversity, mulch and food), cover cropping, mycorrhizal fungi inoculants, and what they do for the system.

The class will also look at foliar fertilizers instructor Jim Etzel uses and how they could improve success.

Information on these products is available for preview ahead of class for those interested at www.advancingecoag.com. This will be an interactive session, so students are encouraged to bring any questions they may have to discuss together.

These sessions are not limited to gardeners. These concepts apply to wildlife plots also.

Refreshments will be provided and donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the building. Register by calling Jim Etzel at 218-252-3258 or emailing earthsteward1@gmail.com.

Visit www.earthisourhome.net for more information.