Thursday, May 4

News Local

Natural gardening classes to be held in Hackensack

May 6 classes will discuss no till gardening, mulching and more

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 8:57 AM

HACKENSACK — Earth is Our Home Environmental Solutions is offering natural gardening/growing classes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Hackensack HUB Community Center.

Topics covered will include no-till, no chemical philosophy, mulching, broad fork applications, using the first succession plants (diversity, mulch and food), cover cropping, mycorrhizal fungi inoculants, and what they do for the system.

Read more local area news

The class will also look at foliar fertilizers instructor Jim Etzel uses and how they could improve success.

Information on these products is available for preview ahead of class for those interested at www.advancingecoag.com. This will be an interactive session, so students are encouraged to bring any questions they may have to discuss together.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

These sessions are not limited to gardeners. These concepts apply to wildlife plots also.

Refreshments will be provided and donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the building. Register by calling Jim Etzel at 218-252-3258 or emailing earthsteward1@gmail.com.

Visit www.earthisourhome.net for more information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
