National Loon Center to build at new location in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center Foundation is now acquiring private land to build the National Loon Center facility , not far from the original site on federal lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the loon center announced Monday, Aug. 7.

The enhanced campus site spans nearly 10 acres between County State Aid Highway 3 and Swann Drive in Crosslake, between Reed’s Market and the CSAH 66 business strip — just a few hundred yards from the original site.

This alternate site became a possibility when Crosswoods Development offered to donate more than 5 acres of this land to make this vision a reality, a loon center news release said.

“We anticipate construction beginning in the spring of 2024 and the Center opening to the public in the spring of 2025 while using most of the existing building design concepts,” the news release said.

The National Loon Center's original architectural rendering.

“With a central location between the recreation area and Crosslake Town Square, we believe the enhanced campus will contribute to Crosslake's unique ‘Up North’ experience for residents and visitors,” the release said

The nearby site ensures convenient access to the Cross Lake Recreation Area for StewardShip excursions, docks, programs and exhibits. The Nest visitor center is located in Crosslake Town Square.

At the new site, the loon center will develop a sustainable natural campus with parking on-site. This site also enables future expansion opportunities and allows for the implementation of a wider range of sustainability initiatives consistent with the center’s state funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and reinforcing the center’s mission.

The mature pine forest on the southern end of the parcel will be maintained as a natural setting for birdwatching, outdoor programming and potential low-impact exhibits and amenities.

The central campus location advances connectivity goals that tie Crosslake Town Square to Cross Lake via pedestrian and bicycle paths as well as potential shuttle routes.

The NLCF believes that locating the facility on nearby private land will be best for the organization’s long-term success.

Building at the alternate site also greatly minimizes impact to the popular Cross Lake Recreation Area and negates any potential impacts or disruptions to the operation of the Pine River Dam, or to the campground and its visitors.

The NLCF is grateful for the thoughtful dialogue and consideration provided by the USACE throughout the past several years as plans were discussed and developed.

Those interactions, along with input from the public, influenced what the organization believes is a “win-win” plan for the National Loon Center and the community.

The National Loon Center remains committed to providing educational programs about loons, lakes and shoreland conservation with the management team and volunteers at the Cross Lake Recreation Area.

The organization will continue to provide a world-class educational experience through the outdoor exhibits and StewardShip pontoon tours on Cross Lake that are possible because of the cooperative programmatic agreement with the USACE.

The National Loon Center aims to restore and protect loon breeding habitats, promote responsible recreation where loons thrive, and serve as a national leader in advancing loon and freshwater research.

To support the National Loon Center’s mission, visit www.nationallooncenter.org.