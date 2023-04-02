National Loon Center holds St. Patricks Day trivia

CROSSLAKE — Mary Jo Fitsvold and Shannon Watters emceed another Loon and Lakes Trivia (with a twist of St. Patty’s Day Trivia!!) on Thursday, March 16, 2023 on behalf of Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and The National Loon Center. 14 Lakes Brewery had a full and rowdy crowd with lots of green and lots of beer. Some of the question highlights included:

How many eggs does a single zebra mussel produce in one year? 100,000 to 500,000 eggs. According to Irish folklore, what do leprechauns do for a living? Shoemakers. How many state parks are there in Minnesota? 66 state parks What 1981 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda features an aging couple who spends their summers at a cottage. A scene shows loons calling, "welcoming them home." It might be the first movie to use loon calls. "On Golden Pond"

More events are listed at www.wapoa.org and www.thenationallooncenter.org . The next event scheduled is Bingo and Loon and Lakes Facts at Snarky Loon in Jenkins from 7-9 p.m. on April 27, 2023.