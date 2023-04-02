99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

National Loon Center holds St. Patricks Day trivia

Next event is bingo and loon and lakes facts at Snarky loon in Jenkins.

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Mary Jo Fitsvold and Shannon Watters were the emcees for the Thursday, March 16, 2023, St. Patrick's Day themed trivia game at 14 Lakes Brewery in Crosslake.
Contributed / Shannon Watters
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Mary Jo Fitsvold and Shannon Watters emceed another Loon and Lakes Trivia (with a twist of St. Patty’s Day Trivia!!) on Thursday, March 16, 2023 on behalf of Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and The National Loon Center. 14 Lakes Brewery had a full and rowdy crowd with lots of green and lots of beer. Some of the question highlights included:

  1. How many eggs does a single zebra mussel produce in one year? 100,000 to 500,000 eggs.
  2. According to Irish folklore, what do leprechauns do for a living? Shoemakers.
  3. How many state parks are there in Minnesota? 66 state parks
  4. What 1981 film starring Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda features an aging couple who spends their summers at a cottage. A scene shows loons calling, "welcoming them home." It might be the first movie to use loon calls. "On Golden Pond"

More events are listed at www.wapoa.org and www.thenationallooncenter.org . The next event scheduled is Bingo and Loon and Lakes Facts at Snarky Loon in Jenkins from 7-9 p.m. on April 27, 2023.

Read more local area news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-5-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River card game scores listed for March 21, 2023
April 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa recycling location behind fire hall April 27, 2022.jpg
Local
Recycling site to stay at Nisswa Fire Hall for the next year
April 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040223-Vogts-Notes-reading.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: Experience the joy of reading — no matter what the season
April 02, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040223-faith-meekness.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Becoming less messed up while living in a nut-job world
April 02, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Scott Pederson
040123-last-windrow-local.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: What's it take to be a local?
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
cribbage-board-cards-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes cribbage tournament to start April 4
March 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal