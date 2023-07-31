Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mystery novel is part of Pequot Lakes Library book discussion

"Eagles Cove: A Finders Mystery" is topic of discussion

0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Pequot Lakes Library from the Pequot Lakes Library website - https://www.pequotlakeslibrary.org.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Mystery readers are invited to a book discussion at the Pequot Lakes Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

"Eagles Cove: A Finders Mystery" was written by Elke Sinclair, a pen name for authors Kathleen Walsh and Linda Driscoll.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The mystery takes place in Merrifield, where two older crime solvers use their skill of putting an anxious public, a persistent press and a frustrated local sheriff at ease.

Walsh is a Brainerd High School graduate. Cover artist is Stella Williams.

The book will be for sale and refreshments served after the presentation.

This event is sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Friends of the Library.

