News | Local
Musician Peter Mayer to open Nisswa Grassroots Concert season

Event is Feb. 24

Peter Mayer grass roots.jpg
Musician Peter Mayer will perform at Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in Nisswa on Feb. 24, 2023.
Contributed / Steve Waller
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 12, 2023 03:57 PM
NISSWA — Peter Mayer will bring his delightful, poignant and humorous music to Nisswa at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, to start the 2023 spring season for Grassroots Concerts at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church in Nisswa.

Mayer has been singing and songwriting full time for 25 years, performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs about science, nature and spirituality.

He writes about life on earth, about the mysterious and wondrous fact of our existence, and the vast cosmos that surrounds us.

He also writes about pumpkins and dress hats, fake plants and pajamas, as well as love and freight trains just like a proper folk musician should.

His work has been included in songbooks, church hymnals and folk radio playlists across the country.

“Mayer’s songs are crafted like Shaker furniture, with no place for superfluous embellishments or throwaway lines ... (his) world is bright and hopeful and the transcendent nature of his lyrics ... explore the mysteries of life ... Mayer’s fluid, clean, and tremendously intriguing guitar playing is topped with warm, rich vocals. This is music for the soul.” —Ken Sheldon, Acoustic Guitar Magazine

Mayer has 11 albums to his credit. He lives in Stillwater. His website is www.petermayer.net .

The rest of the spring concert schedule includes:

The nonprofit concert series at Nisswa has been going strong for 34 years, and Mayer has played here four times. Grassroots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code.

Masks are recommended but not required. N-95 masks are available, as are sweet treats and coffee.

For updates on Grassroots Concerts, visit www.grassrootsconcerts.org or call 218-838-4266.
The concert venue is located at 5459 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, next to the school.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., where seating is first-come, first-served.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult.

At each concert nonperishable food or cash donations are welcome and will go to a local food shelf.

