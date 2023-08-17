Mural shows all are welcome at Pequot Lakes Family Education Center

BREEZY POINT — “Hi.”

“Boozhoo.”

“Hola.”

Those are the welcoming words from children on a colorful, three-piece painted mural that now greets people entering the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center on the east end of Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point.

The mural, completed by Pequot Lakes artist Kevin Olson, is meant to communicate that all are welcome by featuring playful children of different ethnicities and abilities.

We have kids in those situations at this school. Cindy Rieck

There’s a boy in a wheelchair. A girl in a walker. Children wearing glasses. Kids with freckles. Red heads. And children with different skin colors.

“We have kids in those situations at this school,” said Cindy Rieck, owner of Pequot Lakes Physical Therapy who helped make the mural a reality.

This welcoming mural was installed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center entrance at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

A small group gathered Wednesday, Aug. 9, to oversee the mural’s installation.

Of course, the mural also depicts Pequot Lakes with the bobber water tower, and Eagle View School with two eagles soaring in the sky.

I hope a kid looks and says, ‘I can draw a duck like that.' Kevin Olson

It features clouds in different formations that viewers will have fun figuring out, and critters like ladybugs and a butterfly, cardinals, a rabbit and a dog.

Kevin Olson designed this mural painted years ago on the Pequot Lakes Post Office building. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Olson, who designed the mural on the Pequot Lakes Post Office building that the high school art class then painted years ago, painted the mural so it has a 3-D effect, and he matched muted colors to the school building.

“I tried to work with the original architecture,” he said.

At the same time, Olson strived for a bright and colorful mural, one he hopes will encourage kids to draw.

The duck in the mural is a depiction of a duck he drew in first grade.

“I hope a kid looks and says, ‘I can draw a duck like that,’” he said.

The tortoise in the mural depicts “Tort,” a real tortoise that once lived in the Pequot Lakes School courtyard area and that middle school students brought home to care for, including Olson’s kids.

The mural is just one of several projects at the family education center. Others include outdoor musical instruments and an embankment slide for the Early Explorers Playspace.

A three-piece mural painted by Kevin Olson gets installed Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes Family Education Center at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

