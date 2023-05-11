Multi-agency effort nets drugs, firearm arrest in Brainerd

BRAINERD — A 59-year-old man from Brook Park was arrested at a Brainerd residence Tuesday, May 9, with formal charges related to drug possession, sales and firearm possession pending, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reported in a news release.

On Tuesday, May 9, pursuant to an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of illegal controlled substances, Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on 145th Avenue in rural Brainerd with the assistance of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division investigators and Baxter Police Department, the news release said.

Approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale were seized along with marijuana. A Glock handgun was also seized from the residence.

Welk said most investigations start with a tip from the public. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to report suspected drug and other crime-related information to the sheriff’s office.

Informants can request to speak to the investigation staff and they can remain anonymous. Informants can also report tips and information online through Crime Stoppers of MN through at http://crimestoppersmn.org.