Mourners turn out for Fargo Police Officer Wallin's funeral in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Mourners turned out early to the streets between Fargo and Pequot Lakes on Saturday, July 22, ahead of the funeral service for slain Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, 23, who has many family members in the Pequot Lakes area.

His funeral was Saturday morning in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa.

People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Before the procession reached Pequot Lakes, well-wishers lined the Highways 10 to 210 to 371 route. The Nisswa Fire Department had an enormous flag hanging from a ladder truck over Highway 371 as they passed.

People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

In Pequot Lakes, two fire trucks draped a flag over Patriot Avenue, which the procession followed to the high school.

People greeted the procession on the west side of Highway 371 from Pequot Lakes Supervalu to West Lake Street. More people filled both sides of the street the closer the procession came to the school.

A small forest of flagstaffs gathered on the shoulder as several dozen Patriot Guard motorcyclists from across the state prepared for the law enforcement motorcade and Wallin, eventually moving to flank the road as they arrived.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with (the Wallin family)," said Karla Richardson, with the Patriot Guard. "Their son is a true American hero. And we're just honored to be here. We wish it was under different circumstances, obviously. But just that they know that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time."

Those gathered waited to honor Wallin and his family.

"We're here to support the fallen and the living," said Barb Blixt, of Pequot Lakes. "And we appreciate everything they do. I'm just so very, very sorry."

A horse drawn funeral carriage brings the casket of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin to Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Though there were bursts of excitement from younger children, a general hush hung over the crowd in anticipation of the procession. That hush deepened with the approach of lighted Fargo Police Department vehicles and several busloads of police officers.

Like a silent parade, they passed through. One officer with his window open waved silently to the crowd.

Officers gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Pequot Lakes High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

With the approach of a horse-drawn carriage, the only sound was the rumble of the wheels on the asphalt and the clop of horse hooves as Wallin's flag-swaddled casket slowly trundled down the road toward the school.

Silently, members of the crowd pressed in close to witness the hero's passing like the passing of a celebrity, but the silence of a holy place.

As the carriage continued down the lane, walls of flags held aloft by the Patriot Guard lined the road nearest to the school.

After its passing, the crowd began dispersing, though the hush remained.

A sea of uniformed officers greeted the ensemble inside the school, along with National Guard members, local government officials and friends and family.

Media presence was limited inside, however a WDAY livestream of the event allowed universal access to any who wished to share the moment.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski speaks during funeral services for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

"Who would choose the warrior's life?" Chaplain Jordan Helming asked at the funeral’s start. "He willingly goes where others are unwilling to go. He willingly forfeits privileges that others refuse to live without. He willingly sacrifices many of his personal freedoms so that others don't have to. His lifestyle is hard. His chosen profession is often avoided, yet we revered the warrior, and only God knows what society would look like without these men and women in this vocation."

Throughout the service, Helming, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski and Wallin’s aunt, Jodi Wallin, painted a picture of him and proved that Wallin set for himself brave goals, which he proudly, sadly achieved.

Law enforcement personnel salute during closing ceremonies at the funeral service for Fargo police officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson / The Forum

Among those attending were his family members, including his parents, Jeff and Amy Wallin; his brother, Brady; and his fiancee, Winter, with whom he had recently purchased a home.

"The loss of a son, brother, fiancee is incomprehensible and cannot be replaced," Zibolski said. "We do our best to keep them in our memory and always keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Wallin grew up in St. Michael, where his aunt said he was always responsible and driven. As soon as he was able, he took to doing his own laundry and always needed to arrive on time or early to events.

Guests stand during the funeral service for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

She said if he could have had a driver’s license at age 12 he would have. Instead, he found a testing site 90 miles away from home so that on the exact day he turned 16 he could have his license.

"When Jake found what he wanted to do, he also found a way to make that happen," Jodi Wallin said.

It may be no surprise then that Wallin had goals for his career. His aunt spoke through tears about his irrepressible drive.

"Jake said, 'Throughout my entire life, I've always wanted to work in some sort of position that had purpose behind my job. Police officer is always what kind of came to me. I've tried other careers, but I came right back into law enforcement,’” Jodi Wallin said.

"He said his desire came from wanting to have purpose behind his job each and every day, and having wanted to do something that he could tell himself at the end of the day, that he had made a difference somehow, she said.

“Looking across the room today, I can say that he definitely made a difference," she said.

It was a sentiment repeated by Wallin's police chief when reflecting on interviewing Wallin for his position.

Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of funeral services for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

"In that interview, Jake said, 'You know, I want a job with meaning and purpose behind it.’ Secondly, he wanted to set an example," Zibolski said. "Thirdly, he mentioned in his video made during his time at the academy that he wants to make a difference somehow."

Zibolski said Wallin had undeniably accomplished all three goals. He said Wallin's job had purpose and meaning, as proven by Jake's advance on the shooter even after the man had already shot and injured two other officers.

He said Wallin had behaved valourously in an attempt to stop the shooter from doing the same to others, and in doing so achieved his second goal. Though he may have died in the interaction, his sacrifice kept others safe, and in that way, he succeeded in making a difference.

Flag bearers present during the funeral service for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

"Jake exemplified our department value of guardianship to the very bitter end, mindful of his duty to his fellow officers and our community," Zibolski said. "As I said yesterday, the bullets that struck the officers are rounds that would have hit some other unwitting community member."

Zibolski also read a letter prepared by officer Andrew Dotas who, along with Officer Tyler Hawes, was shot and injured in the incident.

Dotas' letter concludes, "Jake you're a true hero. Rest easy brother. We got it from here."

Speakers described Wallin as always smiling, being positive, driven and brave. He was a team player, as proven by his time in the National Guard, where he was deployed overseas once, serving in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

People gather to honor Fargo Officer Jake Wallin as the funeral procession passes by Saturday, July 22, 2023, along Highway 371 in Nisswa. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The 23 year old officer and sergeant with the National Guard was shot and killed Friday, July 14, responding to an accident in Fargo. An assailant, later found to be armed with an arsenal and prepared for an ambush, opened fire on Wallin and others before being shot and killed by another officer.

Wallin was honored posthumously with a purple heart and medal of honor from the Fargo Police Department as well as a Minnesota Distinguished Service Medal from Minnesota and the office of Gov. Tim Walz.

Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of funeral services for Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Wallin's parents were presented with the awards, his other medals and a flag following a military service outside of the school before the procession continued to Nisswa for burial.

Just as it was upon his arrival, the streets in Pequot Lakes were lined with witnesses to his parting.

Those wishing to support Wallin were directed to donate to soldiers6.com in his honor.

Travis Grimler, staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Travis.

