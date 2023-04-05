Motorists warned of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay

BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists traveling on Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay just south of Nisswa of white-out conditions and reduced visibility.

We’ve begun to experience some drifting and visibility issues near Hole-in-Day Bay. Jamie Hukriede, MnDOT

“We’ve begun to experience some drifting and visibility issues near Hole-in-Day Bay. Drivers are caught off-guard because conditions on other segments of the highway are near-normal. Then, sporadic wind gusts blow snow across Gull Lake creating blinding conditions. We ask motorists to slow down and drive with caution,” MnDOT Assistant District 3 Engineer for Maintenance Jamie Hukriede said in a news release.

Strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions are expected to continue into the evening. MnDOT has placed advanced warning message boards along Highway 371 and will continue to monitor the situation.

In mid-February 2022, a pileup involving 20 vehicles occurred in this area because of whiteout conditions, closing a portion of the highway for the afternoon.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.

for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud. Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

to a safe speed for current conditions. Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip. Don’t drive distracted.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .