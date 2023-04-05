50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Motorists warned of white-out conditions along Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay

Drivers are being caught off-guard because other parts of the highway are near-normal

2159450+car snowy road_thumb.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:17 PM

BAXTER — The Minnesota Department of Transportation warns motorists traveling on Highway 371 near Hole-in-the-Day Bay just south of Nisswa of white-out conditions and reduced visibility.

We’ve begun to experience some drifting and visibility issues near Hole-in-Day Bay.
Jamie Hukriede, MnDOT

“We’ve begun to experience some drifting and visibility issues near Hole-in-Day Bay. Drivers are caught off-guard because conditions on other segments of the highway are near-normal. Then, sporadic wind gusts blow snow across Gull Lake creating blinding conditions. We ask motorists to slow down and drive with caution,” MnDOT Assistant District 3 Engineer for Maintenance Jamie Hukriede said in a news release.

Read more local area news

Strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions are expected to continue into the evening. MnDOT has placed advanced warning message boards along Highway 371 and will continue to monitor the situation.

In mid-February 2022, a pileup involving 20 vehicles occurred in this area because of whiteout conditions, closing a portion of the highway for the afternoon.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes Area Historical Society changes meeting time, place
April 05, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
34 volunteers donate at Pine River blood drive
April 05, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040523-fall-black-bear-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Bear hunt lottery applications available
April 05, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040523-Vogts-Notes-trust-week.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: It’s Trust Week; I invite you to find out what that means
April 05, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
040423-inside-the-outdoors-woodcock.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Nature has a “Big Dance” of its own
April 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr