Motorist arrested for rear-end collision with tractor in Mission

One man sustains leg injuries

crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

MISSION TOWNSHIP — A 25 year old Aitkin man was arrested following a personal injury crash at approximately 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, near Mission Township, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle, rear-end collision on County Road 11 approximately two miles east of Highway 6 near Mission Township.

Two Crosby men, ages 58 and 60, were eastbound on County Road 11 on a tractor. The 58-year-old man was driving. They were struck from behind by a GMC pickup driven by the Aitkin man.

The passenger on the tractor sustained significant injuries to one leg and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

Neither driver was injured. The Aitkin man displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for criminal vehicular operation of a motor vehicle, a news release said.

Crosby police officers assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, as did Zone 4 First Responders and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center ambulance service.

