Motorist arrested for drugs near Staples

STAPLES — A motorist was arrested for possession of drugs at 3:09 p.m. March 28 following a traffic stop on a vehicle on Minnesota State Highway 64 in Ansel Township, rural Staples, MN for speeding.

During the investigation, an individual was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted and three individually wrapped baggies of white powder were located. Through the deputies’ training and experience, he believed it to be cocaine or fentanyl. The substance was later weighed and field-tested positive for fentanyl, containing 194 grams with an estimated street value of approximately $19,400. The 21 year old male from Cass Lake was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.

Sheriff Welk reports that during the first quarter of 2023 Drug Investigations have been very active in Cass County; including the seizure of 7 firearms, as well as the seizure of 743 grams of methamphetamine, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 48 grams of fentanyl and 85 gabapentin pills. A stolen truck and a stolen dump trailer were also recovered. A total of $35,548 in US currency was seized and is pending forfeiture. 23 probable cause arrests were made and 7 warrant arrests were completed.

Sheriff Welk reports that most of these investigations start with a tip from the public. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to report suspected drug or other crime-related information to the Sheriff’s Office. Tipsters can request to speak to the investigation staff and remain anonymous. Individuals may also report tips and information online through Crime Stoppers of MN through their website portal at: http://crimestoppersmn.org .