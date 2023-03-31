99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Motorist arrested for drugs near Staples

Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office:

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 11:57 AM

STAPLES — A motorist was arrested for possession of drugs at 3:09 p.m. March 28 following a traffic stop on a vehicle on Minnesota State Highway 64 in Ansel Township, rural Staples, MN for speeding.

During the investigation, an individual was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted and three individually wrapped baggies of white powder were located. Through the deputies’ training and experience, he believed it to be cocaine or fentanyl. The substance was later weighed and field-tested positive for fentanyl, containing 194 grams with an estimated street value of approximately $19,400. The 21 year old male from Cass Lake was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.

Read more local area news

Sheriff Welk reports that during the first quarter of 2023 Drug Investigations have been very active in Cass County; including the seizure of 7 firearms, as well as the seizure of 743 grams of methamphetamine, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 48 grams of fentanyl and 85 gabapentin pills. A stolen truck and a stolen dump trailer were also recovered. A total of $35,548 in US currency was seized and is pending forfeiture. 23 probable cause arrests were made and 7 warrant arrests were completed.

Sheriff Welk reports that most of these investigations start with a tip from the public. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to report suspected drug or other crime-related information to the Sheriff’s Office. Tipsters can request to speak to the investigation staff and remain anonymous. Individuals may also report tips and information online through Crime Stoppers of MN through their website portal at: http://crimestoppersmn.org .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
